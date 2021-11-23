New York Giants fire Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator

The former quarterback of the franchise lasted less than two seasons at the helm of the New York offense, without great aggressiveness or innovation in his command of plays.

EAST RUTHERFORD – The New York Giants the offensive coordinator has been fired Jason garrett after less than two years on the job, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes as a result of ongoing offensive problems for the Giants (3-7), and it occurs after their 30-10 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football“.

Jason Garrett never managed to make the Giants offense a competitive unit. Getty Images

The Giants have averaged 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL on the offensive. In the first season of Garrett with the club, the Giants they were in position N ° 31 of the NFL, with 17.5 points per game.

After the defeat, the head coach Joe Judge put the blame on the coaches of the Giants.

“You can write that. Do you have it?” Judge Monday night “You guys can write that. Players have to execute. It’s their job, isn’t it? Our job is to teach them. It’s their job to go out and run.

Yards per play 5.1 28 ° Points per game 17.2 30 ° Yards per game 308.5 31 Third chance percentage 37% 31

“But we have to make sure we put them in position to be successful. It has to be consistent, by the way. So go ahead and write that, I’m not going to debate it.”

The Giants finished their game Monday with 215 total yards – the second-lowest total in the 26-game era of Judge– and just 66 rushing yards. The first 15 attempts were the worst total of the season, and only one of the 54 offensive plays by the Giants against the Bucs got over 16 yards.

“We should do a better job of scoring points,” he said. Judge Monday night “I know it sounds pretty obvious and to the point. But, I’m going to keep it very honest here. We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays. We have too many good players. We have to put them in a better position to capitalize on it. It is. everything”.

The pressure began to escalate to Garrett at the beginning of the campaign. It became apparent that the offense needed dramatic improvement, when the former head coach and offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, Freddie Kitchens, came to fill a senior offensive assistant role.

TO Judge was asked, even from Week 4, if Garrett he would continue to lead the play command.

Garrett, 55, joined the Giants in 2020 after more than nine seasons as the head coach of the Dallas cowboys. He was not in charge of the play command from 2012 to 2019, but he did lead to Dallas to a mark of 85-67.

The former passer of the Giants (2000-03) always seemed like a curious hiring, given that he had no previous experience working with Judge.

The owners of the Giants they recommended to Garrett with Judge after the latter was hired in 2020. They met, and Judge described the conversation as “great”, at the time.

But, the lack of aggressiveness and offensive innovation of the Giants has been obvious from the start of the stage with Garrett.

Information from AP was used in the writing of this note.