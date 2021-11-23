New measurements suggest that the colossal Magellanic Current could be 5 times closer to Earth than previously believed

“The revised distance changes our understanding of the current,” said Andrew Fox, study co-author and astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute.

A group of scientists recently published a study in The Astrophysical Journal Letters in which they concluded that the immense Magellanic Current could be much closer to the Milky Way than initially thought.

“The origin of the Magellanic Current has been a great mystery for the last 50 years“said Scott Lucchini, a study co-author and a physicist at the University of Wisconsin.

Discovered by astronomers in 1972, the Magellanic Current consists of a flow of neutral hydrogen that, according to the most accepted theory, is formed by the gravitational interaction of the Milky Way and the Magellanic clouds, two dwarf galaxies close to ours.

In research published last year by the same team of scientists, this flow was estimated to circulate around much of the Milky Way and to be between 325,000 and 650,000 light-years away from Earth.

However, in their recent study, the researchers carried out new measurements to model the formation and evolution of the phenomenon during the last 3.5 billion years, adding a key factor to its variables: the existence of a hot gas corona that, according to the team, should surround the stream.

In this way, they determined that the Magellanic clouds have been orbiting each other for barely 3,000 million years and that, in addition, they did it in the opposite direction to what astronomers thought.

Therefore, when the Magellanic Current began to separate from the two dwarf galaxies, it moved towards the Milky Way instead of away from it.

This means that could be only 65,000 light years distant from Earth, about 5 times closer than originally estimated.

“The revised distance changes our understanding of the current,” said Andrew Fox, study co-author and astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute. “It means that our estimates of many of the properties of the stream, such as mass and density, will need to be revised,” he added.

For example, scientists now indicate that Magellanic Current gas is likely to begin impacting the Milky Way earlier than previously thought. This will generate shocks that will cause the gas to clump together to form new stars, a phenomenon that the team estimates will begin to occur in just 50 million years, a very short period in cosmic terms.

New Star Search

Likewise, recent findings indicate that the scientific community has been looking in the wrong place for the stars of the Magellanic Current, stars that have been torn from their progenitor galaxies by the flow.

“The paradigm of the current is changing,” Lucchini concluded. “Some have thought that the stars are too faint to see because they are too far away. But now we see that the current is basically on the outside of the Milky Way disk.”

Future observations of that cosmic region could detect the stars, which, in turn, would confirm the team’s findings.