Tech New Games With Gold for December 2021 are leaked By Arjun Sethi - 35

While we only have a few days to be able download this November’s Games With Gold, thanks to the medium videogameschronicle we have learned that the user Billbill-Kun, known for other important leaks, would now have leaked the new Games With Gold of December 2021 that have not yet been officially revealed by Microsoft, although they should do in the next few days. So now, even knowing that it is a leak, and we must treat it as such, then we are going to leave you with the supposed new Games With Gold of December 2021. Although, if this leak manages to be true, the new Games With Gold of December 2021 would be The Escapists 2, Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition, Orcs Must Die! and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. Also, whether these games are true or not, Kingdom Two Crowns will remain free until December 15. Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of November 23, 2021 (Black Friday 2021 special) The Escapists 2 (available from December 1 to December 31)

(available from December 1 to December 31) Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition (available from December 16 to January 15, 2022)

(available from December 16 to January 15, 2022) Orcs Must Die! (available from December 1 to 15)

(available from December 1 to 15) Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (available from December 16 to December 31) We remind you that the Games With Gold Xbox 360 titles can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S without any problem thanks to backward compatibility. Get Xbox Live Gold today to get into the action or join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes all these great benefits, plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy the most advanced multiplayer service, exclusive discounts for members on games in the Microsoft Store and of course, free games.

