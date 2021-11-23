Netflix Has Best Thriller Movie Starring Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone he is one of the most versatile actors around Hollywood, since throughout his career – which began in the 1970s – he has played all kinds of roles, but in 1996, when he was just separating from the role of Rocky Balboa, starred in a successful suspense film that you can currently see through the platform of Netflix.

With a budget of $ 80 million, Daylight (Daylight) was directed by Rob Cohen —Who would achieve worldwide recognition in 2001 for his work in Fast and furious (The fast and the furious) – and starring Stallone, Viggo Mortensen and Amy Brenneman.

The story begins when a truck carrying dangerous substances has an accident, causing it to explode in the Holland Tunnel, which connects the island of Manhattan with the mainland. Authorities believe that survivors are trapped in the tunnel, but do not know how to rescue them.

As if that were not enough, the explosion causes some structural damage, which causes the waters of the Hudson River to begin to flood the tunnel, so time is short.

Latura Kit (Sylvester Stallone), former director of the Emergency Medical Service, witnesses the accident and contacts the authorities to tell them what he knows. While others think of elaborate and time-consuming methods that would put people’s lives at risk, Latura offers to enter through ventilation.

When you arrive with the survivors, you will have to do everything possible to avoid explosions, fires, floods, collapses and even problems between the same people, which could cost the lives of more than one of those who are trapped in the tunnel, including that of Latura kit.

The film received mixed reviews, even though it was a box office success, after garnering more than $ 159 million.

Some of the aspects that stood out about the film were the technical ones, because the best of the special effects that were available during the 1990s were used. This got it a nomination for the film. Oscar awards 1997 in the category Best Sound Editing.

Despite the fact that the pace of the film is exciting, stressful and full of adrenaline, some critics considered that within the plot there are characters that complicated the development of the story, in addition to the fact that the relationship between them was not credible.

On your side, Sylvester Stallone He said that when the script was worked on the story seemed excellent to him, although, from his point of view, it was not achieved in the way he imagined it, but he considered that he was satisfied with the result.

However, the viewer always has the last word and Daylight It is an excellent option to see this weekend on the platform of Netflix.