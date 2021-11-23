Nacho Vigalondo and Paula Púa will present the Feroz 2022

The Feroz Awards, awarded by the Association of Cinematographic Informants of Spain, will feature for the first time in their history a couple of presenters for the gala that will take place on Saturday 29 January at the Zaragoza Auditorium: the film director Nacho Vigalondo and the comedian Paula Púa. The ceremony will feature a script by Pilar de Francisco and will be broadcast live through the Feroz channel on YouTube.

In his role as a filmmaker, Nacho Vigalondo is a cult creator since he was nominated for an Oscar for one of his first short films, ‘7.35 in the morning’. His first feature, ‘Los cronocrmenes’, has a legion of fans around the world. After her, he released films such as ‘Extraterrestrial’, ‘Open Windows’ or ‘Colossal’, starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis. For more than a year, Vigalondo has been presenting the OrangeTV program ‘Los feliz twenty’, a novel and groundbreaking late night with an original and cheeky touch.

Precisely, the collaborator of the program Paula Púa will share with Vigalondo the presentation work of the Feroz 2022. Born in Valencia, she is a stand-up comedian and scriptwriter. He currently collaborates in the late night ‘Los Felices Veinte’ (Orange TV), in ‘Mejor Contigo’ (TVE) and writes in ‘El Mundo Today’. She has also been a collaborator in humor sections of ‘La ventana’ (Cadena SER) and ‘Tarde lo que tard’ (RNE), has recorded her monologue in # StandUp3000 on Comedy Central, has participated in the sketch program ‘Y Si Sí ‘(TVE) and has been a collaborator and scriptwriter for’ Todo Es Mentira ‘(Cuatro). He has also worked as a scriptwriter for ‘La Noche D’ (TVE).

The gala will have a script by Pilar de Francisco, who currently writes in ‘Late Motiv’ and ‘La Resistencia’ (Movistar +). Among his latest works, he has been a screenwriter in ‘Roast Battle’, ‘Likes’,’ Yu don’t miss anything ‘and at the Goya 2019 gala. As a comedian, he collaborates in La Ventana (La Ser) and has participated in’ Illustrious ignorant ‘,’ Comedy Central News’, ‘Let’s live for two days’,’ Anda ya ‘,’ Hoy por Hoy Madrid ‘and’ Tramas Maestras’, among others. In addition, she is one of the creators of the fiction podcast ‘How great they are’.

Actress Victoria Abril after receiving the “Feroz de Honor 2021 Award” Juanjo Martín / EFE

The Feroz 2022 Awards will be held on Saturday, January 29 at the Zaragoza Auditorium with the sponsorship of the Zaragoza City Council. The nominees for this edition will be announced next Thursday, November 25.

As every year, they will highlight the best of the series and the Spanish cinema released during 2021 in our country. In this edition, the Feroz Rapture of fiction and non-fiction will be awarded for the first time, which will replace the Special Prize and the category of best documentary, respectively. The members of the IAEC want to value the new cinematographic languages ​​with these two awards, which will be chosen by two committees designated for this purpose.

