Mobile operators in Mexico reduce the validity of recharges by up to 86%

Áxel Martínez

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) detected that from 2016 to 2021 some of the main mobile operators in Mexico reduced the validity of recharges by up to 86 percent prepaid customers, that is, when you pay before receiving services.

At Mobile Telecommunications Service Plans and Rates Evolution Report 2016-2021, prepared by the IFT and presented last week, the progress of plans and rates identified in May 2021, in contrast to the year in which they were published for the first time in the reports for the 2016-2020 period.

In this sense, despite the fact that the costs per minute of voice, SMS and megabytes (MB) of most of the on-demand consumption schemes remained without changes from 2016 to 2021, in that period a decrease in the average days of validity in each recharge amount.

Are decreases range from 3 percent to 86 percent, being the recharge of 20 pesos which showed the greatest decrease and of 200 pesos where the smallest decrease in the days of validity.

Refills from $ 10 to $ 30

AT&T: In 2016, this operator did not include an amount of MB in its recharges 10, 20 and 30 pesos. By 2021, the recharge of 30 pesos includes 300 MB. In 2021, it is observed a 67 percent decrease in the validity days of the 30-peso recharge .

In 2016, this operator did not include an amount of MB in its recharges Movistar : In 2016, this dealer included a basket of MB in their refills of 10, 20 and 30 pesos. By 2021, the recharges of 10 and 20 pesos do not include a basket of MB. In 2021, the 30 peso recharge increased by 525 percent the number of MB included, but reduced its validity days by 40 percent .

: In 2016, this dealer included a basket of MB in their refills of Telcel : In 2016, the operator did not include an amount of MB in its recharges 10 and 20 pesos. By 2021, the recharge of 20 pesos includes 100 MB. In 2021, a 500 percent increase in MB included in the recharge of 30 pesos. In 2021, proven with 2016, a decrease of 86 by hundred in the days of validity in recharging 20 pesos and a 57 percent decrease in the days of validity for the recharge of 30 pesos.

Unefon: In 2016, this dealership did not included an amount of MB in his recharges 10, 20 and 30 pesos. By 2021, it does include a basket of MB for these three amounts recharge. In 2021, a decrease of 86, 71 and 57 percent is observed in the days of validity of the recharges 10, 20 and 30 pesos, respectively.

Refills from $ 50 to $ 150

AT&T : In 2021, compared to 2016, this company increased by 400, 339 and 293 percent the amount of MB amount in their recharges of 50, 100 and 150 pesos, respectively. By 2021, a decrease of 64, 50 and 17 percent on the days of validity for each of the recharges.

: In 2021, compared to 2016, this company Movistar : In 2021, contrasted with 2016, this operator increased by 650, 439 and 379 percent the amount of MB in its recharges of 50, 100 and 150 pesos, respectively. However, by 2021, a decrease of 30, 40 and 7 percent on the days of validity for each of these recharges.

: In 2021, contrasted with 2016, Telcel : In 2021, contrasted with 2016, this dealer increased by 700, 344 and 485 percent the amount of MB in your recharges of 50, 100 and 150 pesos, respectively. Likewise, by 2021, there is a increase of 40, 25 and 12 percent in the days of validity for each of the recharges.

Unefon: Contrasting with 2016, in 2021, an increase of 200 percent is observed, the amount of MB included in the recharge of 50 pesos. By 2021, a decrease of 14 and 50 percent in the MB included for recharges of 100 and 150 pesos. Also, for 2021, a decrease of 29, 25 and 7 percent on the days of validity for each one of these refills.

Refills greater than or equal to $ 200

AT&T: In 2021, contrasted with 2016, this company increased by 156 percent the amount of MB in the recharge of 200 pesos. By 2021, a decrease of 3 percent in the days of validity for this amount recharge.

In 2021, contrasted with 2016, Movistar : In 2021, contrasted with 2016, this dealership increased by 284 percent and 173 percent the amount of MB in your recharges 200 and 300 pesos, respectively. The days validity for each of these recharges they remained unchanged.

: In 2021, contrasted with 2016, Telcel : In 2021, contrasted with 2016, this operator increased by 514, 412 and 310 percent the amount of MB in your recharges of 200, 300 and 500 pesos, respectively. The days of validity for each one of these recharges remained without changes.

Unefon: Contrasting with 2016, in 2021, a decrease of 75 and 85 percent is observed of the amount of MB included in the recharges of 200 and 300 pesos. By 2021, it is noted an increase of 17 and 40 percent on the days of validity for each of these recharges.

