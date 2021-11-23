MLB predictions Yankees will sign Corey Seager 200 million

Corey seager He is one of the players available in free agency who has aroused the most interest in organizations for the 2022 MLB Season. In accordance with predictions, the winner for the dispute over the services of the shortstop will be New York Yankees, as they are said to be signing him for more than $ 200 million.
The specialized site sportsnaut.com released predictions that Corey Seager will become a new player for the New York Yankees, as he will sign him this winter with an eight-year, $ 248 million contract.
The Bronx organization is looking for a shortstop that can fill the position that Gleyber Torres would leave vacant when he was moved to another and Seager and Carlos Correa have been linked.
However, the Yankees would not have an easy task to enlist Corey, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will do everything in their power to bring him back to his roster.
Corey Seager has struggled throughout his MLB career with injuries, which he has managed to overcome and have performances that have led him to be named MVP of the National Championship Series and World Series.
adda lavalle
