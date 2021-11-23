Mission Impossible 7 reveals new look with Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell

As we keep waiting for Mission Impossible 7 Reveal your first trailer, after a long time director Christopher McQuarrie revealed a new image for the film that includes Tom Cruise as the relentless Ethan Hunt alongside an impatient Hayley Atwell.

Cruise will return as Ethan Hunt after Mission Impossible: Impact, and Atwell, aka Captain Carter will appear for the first time in the franchise as a mysterious woman named Grace. described as “A destructive force of nature”. Atwell’s role in Mission Impossible 7 It is a mystery like the rest of the movie, but here is the last image that was revealed.

For some people who were present at this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas the first trailer for Mission Impossible 7 has already been revealed, and according to early reports, McQuarrie himself assured that the film includes one of the craziest scenes Tom Cruise has ever had to do before.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the film’s director rated this scene as “The most dangerous trick we’ve ever done”he said, e included 500 hours of skydiving training, 13,000 motorcycle jumps and months of building a ramp in Norway, being further proof that Tom Cruise he is happier even when he is about to die.

After multiple delays, Mission Impossible 7 is expected to premiere in May 2022.. The cast also includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, and Henry Czerny.

***

Do not miss the best Spaghetti Code content through our channel Youtube.