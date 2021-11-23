Mike Evans sets new touchdown record for Buccaneers franchise

The wide receiver scored his 72nd touchdown for Tampa Bay, leaving behind his first-place tie with fullback Mike Alstott.

Mike evans tonight became the all-time leader in touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a touchdown reception in the second half of “Monday Night Football” of the Week 11 in front of New York Giants.

With a shipment of Tom brady 5 yards at 7:31 in the third period, Evans racked up 72 career touchdowns, all for Tampa bay, the team that made him a first-round pick in the 2014 draft, No. 7 overall, coming out of Texas A&M.

With the annotation, Evans he left behind the tie he had with the fullback Mike alstott, who had 71 touchdowns between 1996 and 2006, 58 of them on the ground and 13 on the air.

Evans accumulates 71 touchdowns in receptions, and one more in lost fumble recovery. Further, Evans is the fourth player with the most points scored in the history of the Buccaneers, with 440, only behind the kickers Martin Grammar (592), Michael Husted (502), and Connor Barth (477).

Mike Evans caught a second-half touchdown against the Giants to add a franchise-record 40 for the Buccaneers. AP Photo

The Bucs entered the game on a two-game losing streak to a 6-3 record, while the Giants they appeared to Raymond James Stadium holding a 3-6 record.

The touchdown of Evans put the Bucs up momentarily on the scoreboard 24-10. In the end, the Bucs scored the final 30-10 victory over the New Yorkers.