Mexican and Canadian astronomers found the mysterious origin of a radio signal detected in space

Image from the Gran Telescopio de Canarias, which allowed researchers to detect the source of the rapid radio burst (FRB) (Photo: EFE / Miguel Calero / File)



The local universe hides many mysteries. And one of those that fascinates modern astronomy are the rapid radio bursts (FRBs) that travel through space, from remote and unknown places.

These are highly intense pulses of radio broadcasts that only last thousandths of a second and that come from very far distances. Finding these bursts is a very complex task and so is identifying which source is emitting them. To date, only about 600 have been detected FRBs and on very few occasions were scientists able to discover which galaxy they came from.

Now, researchers from the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME), along with experts froml Institute of Astronomy of UNAM and INAOE, managed to identify the origin of the repetitive FBR 20181030A, which was reported for the first time in 2019.

According to the study, the source of this radio burst is located in the local supercluster Laniakea, specifically in galaxy NGC 3252, located about 65 million light years away.

“This makes it the second closest extragalactic radio fast burst so far,” explains the INAOE.

To find the provenance of the FRB, the scientists used the OSIRIS instrument on the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC). The first step was to study the coordinates in which the intense radio pulse was detected, and then to observe the different objects that were in the uncertainty region, and the distances between them.

“We needed to associate this FBR with a visible object in the optical range to study its properties. The uncertainty region in the FBR coordinates encompasses many optical objects, so we use the multi-object observational mode”Explained Dr. Divakara Mayya, a Mexican researcher at the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE), who was part of the project.

The eclipse shows the limits within which the FRB emission originated. The Gran Telescopio de Canarias was used to obtain the redshifts of the seven marked sources, which allowed the authors to identify source 4, a spiral galaxy known as NGC 3252, as the only candidate within the maximum allowed distance from the FRB source. and also study the star formation and chemical abundance of this galaxy (Photo: Bharadwaj et al. 2021, Astrophysical Journal Letters, 919, L24 https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/ac223b)

This technique allowed the team of experts to obtain the “redshift” (redshift), which are basically indicators that provide information on the distance between each object located within the uncertainty region, which is drawn based on the coordinates at which the burst was detected.

“From this distance analysis it turned out that from the studied region only one galaxy, which is in fact the large galaxy that is in the foreground of the field, turned out to be the host galaxy of the FRB. We know that this flow is located in the galaxy but we do not yet know what kind of object it emits in radio waves, ”Mayya added.

Using the long slit mode of the OSIRIS instrument, the experts obtained information on the physical properties of NGC3252 and they found that the host galaxy is similar to the Milky Way; It is spiral-shaped and constantly turns gas into stars.

“It cannot be concluded whether this type of galaxies preferentially host these FRBs, but the detection of this FRB in NGC 3252 will allow us to tracking at various wavelengths, especially in X and gamma rays ”, indicated the INAOE in a statement.

Identifying the source of these intense radio pulses is important because it allows us to check different theoretical models and tells us about the way in which these flows originate. The results of the investigation, which led Mohit Bhardwaj, doctoral student at McGill University, were published in October by the specialized journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, and can be consulted at this link.

The Mystery of Fast Radio Bursts (FRB)

Despite the fact that the team from Mexico and Canada discovered the source of FRB 20181030A, the doctor from the Institute of Astronomy of the UNAM, Aida kirichenko, explains that the nature of radio bursts is not yet well defined.

“They are very powerful sources that come from different parts of the Universe. At least one radio burst was detected from a source found in our galaxy. It is a “magnetar”, which is a neutron star with a very high magnetic field. Neutron stars are compact stars that are in the final stages of stellar evolution from massive stars. However, observations of different host galaxies show us that not all radio bursts are likely to come from the same type of objects. This makes them more mysterious because we cannot explain the nature of all the outbursts with the same theory, and that is why it is necessary to detect more outbursts and further characterize the environments from which they come to be able to define nature or propose better models to explain them ”, he indicated the expert, who was also part of the study.

The first time a radio burst was discovered in the universe was in 2007.

“Was discovered by a PhD student. He was researching pulsars data from the Parkes telescope and found this rare signal. Later, other outbursts were detected with different telescopes, but since 2018 the CHIME interferometer revolutionized this field of study, because hundreds of FRBs were detected with this instrument ”, indicated Kirichenko.

“CHIME is a stationary interferometer that scans half the sky in one day with the rotation of the earth. The high number of bursts detected in radio waves increases the chances of having a good sample of suitable candidates for studies in other wavelengths, in which the distance factor is crucial. These studies are of great importance to understand the nature of FRBs ”, added the doctor.

The main difficulty is that the burst lasts only thousandths of a second and it is necessary to cover the entire sky to determine when it was emitted and where it came from.

“In the optical we are not detecting the burst, because it has already passed, but we are trying to see what is in that place normally. That is to say, we look for the object that emits it but not the burst itself, ”added Dr. Divakara Mayya.

KEEP READING:

The Geminids or the asteroid 44 Nysa: the December astronomical events that can be seen from Mexico

Distant rocky planets could be very different from Earth

The 16 best photos of the partial lunar eclipse

How is the near-Earth asteroid that could be a lunar fragment