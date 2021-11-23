MESSI’S UNMISSABLE STORY: This is how it is to share a team with Sergio Ramos at PSG after 16 years facing each other in El Clásico

After 21 years of relationship with FC Barcelona, Lionel messi he left FC Barcelona and signed for PSG. And after 16 seasons in the Real Madrid first team, Sergio Ramos came out and also signed for the club in the capital of France.

When 2021 started, no one, not even the fan with the most imagination in the world, would have placed the greatest culé legend and the iconic Madrid captain in the same team. But soccer has these sudden and unexpected twists.

In an interview with him daily brandThe six-time Golden Boot admitted that, at first, it was strange to be on the same roster as the world champion. However, after treating him a little more, he confirmed that the Sevillian defender is a very great person.

Weird to have him as a partner after so many fights, but they are already enjoying each other. For the Argentine genius, having SR4 as a colleague is a spectacle.

THIS IS WHAT IT IS TO SHARE EQUIPMENT WITH BOUQUETS – MESSI VERSION

“At first it was strange, after so many years being rivals, being both he and I captains of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. So many Classics played against, so many fights we have had on the court. But it was always there, we always respected each other, no matter how much we were rivals. And the truth is that today having him as a partner is a show and little by little I think he is already joining us. And hopefully he will play as fast as possible, because he will be a fundamental player to also fight with the objectives ”.

“I already knew him. Although we had not had great talks, we have crossed paths in the League for many years and I had already spoken more than once, and more or less I had the idea of ​​what it was like. He had former teammates who had been with him in the Spanish national team, so I knew him. And when I arrived later and I met him, and we had more contact, he is a very great person ”.

Undefeated data. Sergio Ramos (45) and Lionel Messi (45) are the players who have played the most Classics in Spain in all of history. Iconic players.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos arrived as free agents at PSG. Bargains for the Parc des Princes entity.