Men’s accessories and the trends you MUST WEAR in 2022

A peculiar dose of freshness for the transition from winter to spring, as well as the best ally for summer days. They are comfortable, pleasant to the touch and take us directly back to the 70s; which is a key trend for next year. And what better than this piece to achieve a style so vintage and cool at the same time. The intention is that you tie your colorful and fun bandanas around your neck.

Baggy bags

The bigger the better. The idea is that you change your backpack for a very useful and spacious bag. Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

OK… fanny packs and crossbody bags had their era in recent years. Yes, but now it’s the turn of the big bags for everyone. Look for models that are really huge and that you can carry on the shoulder or hold as a tote.

Bucket Hat

Bucket Hat Prada Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

And if it is woven, the better! We had been seeing them for a long time on social networks and the streets, but 2022 it will really be your year. Especially since the aesthetics of the 200s come back more and more and you will need to make no mistakes with this bucket hat when wearing your hoodies. oversized, your chinos, your Timberlands and the pearls that we already mentioned above.

Belts with a lot of expression

Saint Laurent Belt Courtesy

Toronero Belt Courtesy

We know that the NO USE of belts is something with real force at this time of humanity; However, when you decide, take the absolute king of the male accessories in your pants it should have all the character possible. Large buckles that return to the field of luxury and that give dynamism to your waist are our basic for 2022.

Retro glasses

Perfect for your more vintage looks. Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Once again, you can go back to the 70s or the early 2000s; it’s up to you. But it is essential that you go for the angular frames, golden in color, with the lenses tinted in a wild color and non-traditional shapes.