Meg Ryan turns 60: how a nude ended the career of the great star of romantic comedy | Celebrities, Vips

The list of big-name actresses who come of age far from Hollywood sets – an industry that continues to write off its female stars based solely on their date of birth – is as long as it is distinguished. But in the case of Meg Ryan, who celebrates her 60th birthday on November 19, the injustice resonates louder. Who led the international box office for three decades, becoming the charismatic america bride thanks to romantic comedies like When Harry found Sally, Something to remember or You have an emailHe has been retired from the cinema for more than five years. She not only witnessed her work being systematically ignored by critics and academics (she was never nominated for an Oscar), she also witnessed how the very viewers she had fallen in love with with her infectious smile turned their backs on her when she wanted to be something more. than the girl the protagonist likes. The sin? Undress.

Back in 2002, at the age of 41 and with a good handful of successes under her belt, the American actress opted to turn her filmography around and put the artistic vision before the commercial one. After pocketing a whopping $ 15 million (€ 13 million) for his starring role in the romantic comedy Kate & Leopold, thus establishing herself as one of the highest paid performers in the world, she teamed up with filmmaker Jane Campion (The piano) to chase the prized statuette with him thriller Raw. Released a year later, Ryan gave life to a lonely teacher who embarks on a relationship with a police detective who investigates a series of crimes, a role initially intended for Nicole Kidman but that the Australian rejected because she was in the process of divorce. The high erotic content of the film forced Ryan to star in nude scenes and explicit sex, something that was not new to her. But he failed to see how one misstep can spell professional suicide for even the brightest star in the Los Angeles hills.

“Raw it was a before and after in my career. The reaction was cruel ”, affirmed in 2019 the own Ryan in an interview with The New York Times. The actress acknowledges that trying to break with the next door neighbor cliché of her previous comedies and the yearnings that the public projected on her was a trauma from which she could never recover. “Since then all the publicists have told me that I should have prepared my followers, because sex kicks people out. I had never presented myself so sexual, it was very different from the archetype that had been assigned to me ”. Ryan acknowledges that the feeling of the end of a stage after the film’s hit in theaters was mutual: “I thought it was over and they probably thought so too.”

Honoring a country that makes the flag of its hypocritical prudery, the specialized press did not hesitate to make those scenes the central theme of any information about the film. “There comes a time in the career of any actress in which she has to take off her clothes if she wants to be taken seriously,” stated the first sentence of the magazine’s criticism. Empire. “Meg Ryan strips naked and makes her co-star nervous,” he titled Entertainment Weekly, that highlighted the “stress experienced by a terrified Mark Ruffalo” when trying to live up to his co-star in intimate scenes.

The promotional tour went on to become a public judgment on Meg Ryan’s right to disengage and break with the pre-established image that viewers had of her. In interviews with the press, he insistently repeated that the sexual sequences had not been difficult to shoot and even denied that his participation in the film represented a disruptive act in his career. “I’ve done 30 movies and only seven of them are romantic comedies. So no, I don’t know what a typical Meg Ryan movie is, ”he claimed. It was not even the first time that the one from Connecticut starred in this type of sequence on the big screen: it had already done it before in The Doors or in Like nail and meat, in which she shared a cast with her husband at the time, Dennis Quaid.

It was precisely the convulsed breakdown of the media marriage that was another reason for the public’s disaffection for Meg Ryan. The actress’s romance with Russell Crowe during the filming of Life test led her to divorce Quaid and break, at least in the eyes of public opinion, a canonical and exemplary marriage in the mecca of cinema. No matter the systematic infidelities of the father of his children or his addiction to alcohol and drugs, Ryan had cheated on the United States and the blessed were going to make him pay for the downfall of the myth at a time when debates about biases Of gender, systematic discrimination and conventional impositions on women were not even on the horizon. The actress would never star in a box office again or be suggested as a couple from an entire country. “Be the america bride it doesn’t allow you to fully express yourself as a person, being a star requires a void ”, she would admit.

The situation escalated to unsuspected limits in an interview remembered as one of the most “uncomfortable and infamous” ever aired on British television. The presenter Michael Parkinson, a living legend of the BBC, did not hesitate to personify the popular outrage at the daring of the actress to star in the risque scenes, cornering the American in her passage through the program. “How could you have come out naked? You should have prepared your audience before doing something different, “he argued. Ryan, who urged Parkison to end the talk early, later confessed how offended she had been by his attitude. “It was as if he was scolding me for having undressed. He behaved like a father who disapproved of what he did. We are not family, stay away from me ”. Such an impact was left by his television shock that this same month of August, 18 years after the broadcast, Parkinson himself publicly apologized for having “lost his manners” at a time that he qualifies as the most difficult of his historic career.

Considering that trying to disengage from the roles that made them celebrities is an inevitable step in the career of any renowned actor (there are other icons of the rom-com like Tom Hanks or Matthew McConaughey), the gender perspective plays a key role in their experience. “Sex scenes didn’t kill Meg Ryan’s career. Meg Ryan’s career was killed for being a woman in Hollywood “, defends Christina Cauterucci in Slate. “It was a problem of sexism. People didn’t want to take it seriously and it’s a shame, ”adds critic Scout Tafoya. The lesson for the next female stars was clear: if you bet on putting a pulse to the industry to get out of the mold established by its commercial interests, you better be prepared not to step on a set ever again.