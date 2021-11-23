Meet Eva Green’s twin sister

There are few women in the world who know how to handle talent, eroticism and sensuality as well as Eva green. The magnificent actress has been demonstrating her incredible acting skills for years as well as an unlimited capacity for seduction on the big screen. The protagonist of Royal Casino or from 300: Rise of an Empire She has just turned 37, making it clear that with each passing day her beauty continues to increase.

15 years have passed since we met her. Bernardo Bertolucci bet on a young French model to seduce Michael Pitt and Louis Garrel in that essential film entitled Dreamers. Since then, his phone has only been ringing to star in major projects in film and television. We barely just fired her in the sensational series Penny dredful or from Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and we already look forward to his return with Tim Burton and Dumbo.

However, this seductive movie star still holds surprises for everyone, like the fact that she has a twin sister. His name is Joy And over the years, she has become a little less like her sister. In fact, the twin of Eva green She is a woman who does not like the lights or crowds. Married to an Italian count, Joy has her main passion in horses. He lives in Normandy and horse riding takes much of his time. Day and night these two twins …