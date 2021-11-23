Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, and the strong revelation about her health: ‘Goodbye tumor’

Although Meadow Walker She has grown up in front of the cameras, as she is the daughter of the late actor Paul walker, The truth is that the young girl has preferred to lead a life away from the spotlight and very discreet, especially after the death of her famous father, something that made the world turn its eyes on her. Aware that Paul’s fans have always been aware of what happens in his life, the young model has found in her social networks the perfect way to get closer to her father’s followers and to remember the legacy of the late actor, as well how to share some details of her intimate life, such as her recent religious wedding, where she was delivered at the altar by Vin Diesel, Paul’s best friend. However, this weekend Meadow has decided to open her heart to talk about an extremely sensitive and personal health issue, something that has undoubtedly taken her fans by surprise.

Through his Instagram profile, Meadow shared a photograph in which he can be seen wearing a hospital cap and with some marks on his forehead, evidencing that he has just undergone some medical procedure. Below the image, Paul Walker’s daughter decided to open up, and without making any major fuss she confessed: “Two years ago. It’s been a long road. Goodbye tumor. Blessed and grateful”, Leaving more than one surprised at his revelation.

Although, Meadow has not shared further details of the hard process she went through over the last two years, her followers have not hesitated to show her their support, letting her know how proud they are of her and all that she has achieved despite of the circumstances that he has gone through over the years. Among the thousands of reactions from his followers, Vin Diesel stands out, who has remained by the young woman’s side since the death of Paul, whom he considered a brother. In the comment section, the interpreter was discreet and he only commented on the post with an emoji of handymen together as a sign of thanks, making clear the great love he has for Walker.

Without a doubt, Meadow has many reasons to celebrate. And it is that in addition to having overcome this delicate health issue, the young woman, who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, could not be more complete in terms of personal matter. And it is that just a few weeks ago, Meadow married her fiancé Louis Thorton-Allan, in an emotional ceremony full of winks towards Paul Walker, and which took place on the paradisiacal beaches of the Dominican Republic, an idyllic setting for this celebration. And it is that in addition to keeping in mind the memory of Paul at all times, one of the most emotional moments of this celebration was when Vin Diesel walked with Meadow’s arm towards the altar, relieving his deceased friend in this work, moving everyone with this action.

Paul, the bond between Meadow and Vin Diesel

After the death of Paul Wakler, Vin Diesel, with whom he shared leading credits in the saga Fast & furious, has been very aware of the daughter that his friend had with Rebecca Soteros. So close is their relationship that the young woman is the first to congratulate him on Father’s Day, as he himself has made clear on more than one occasion. In addition, the actor of films such as XXX revealed that one of the things that Meadow likes the most is spending time with her three children, who are like brothers to her, and imagining her father’s pride watching those scenes from the sky. Not surprisingly, the model considers that the interpreter’s family is also hers and they all have Paul in mind.

