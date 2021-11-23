Maximum urgency! The positions in Chivas that most concern Michel Leaño

The Guadalajara Club start a two-week vacation period before checking in with a view to Clausura 2022 tournament on December 6, but coach Marcelo Michel Leaño It already has in its sights the positions that it is most urgent to reinforce, since there are elements that maintained irregular actions for which they never managed to stay with the title in this Scream Mexico Opening 2021.

In this sense, the young 34-year-old helmsman plans to find in this winter market players who fit in with their style of play and who convince not only with their professionalism speeches, but also by transferring them to the field in search of contributing to the established goals of the game. Sacred flock that from now on they already have the obligation to get into the Liguilla without excuses in the Clausura 2022.

The reinforcements that Leaño is looking for for Chivas

According to information from Marca Claro, The Guadalajara strategist has in mind two key positions that must be renewed, He wants to have a full back and a central defender, since they are the areas of the court where he practically modified during all his directed matches.

Leaño’s concern is because Miguel Ponce and Hiram Mier never managed to take over these positions, as well as neither Jesus Sanchez, another of the experienced defenders who closed the campaign on the bench and his place was taken by Carlos Cisneros, an element that is not a natural defender, but that is how it was used above all because of the dynamics that were required.

Besides that, an attacker has also become one of the Chivas’ main problems, because with the departure of José Juan Macías Since last summer at Getafe in Spain, nobody has been able to assume that offensive responsibility with good numbers, since Ángel Zaldívar was the best Guadalajara network breaker with just four annotations and he missed some games due to injury.