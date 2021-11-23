Matt Damon co-writes book on access to clean water

Matt Damon has some big name sponsors for a book he will publish on March 1 on access to clean water.

Former President Bill Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus are among those who wrote eulogies for “The Worth of Water,” on which the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker worked with civil and environmental engineer Gary White.

Damon has been a prominent spokesperson for water sanitation since visiting Zambia in 2006, and together with White founded the non-profit organizations Water.org and WaterEquity.

The two met at a meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative in 2008.

“We are excited to have written this book together, and we are eager to share the story of what happens when a film actor and a civil engineer come together to try to tackle the global water crisis: the stumbles and obstacles, the advances and the big winnings, and the amazing people we met along the way, “Damon and White said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Our trip has shown two things: one, solving the water crisis is possible, within our lives. And two, the key is to unleash the incredible determination and ingenuity of the people who fight every day for the essentials like clean water and sanitation, ”they added.

According to the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House’s Portfolio, “The Worth of Water” will illuminate “the challenges of building and scaling market-based financial solutions to make drinking water and sanitation more accessible. And ultimately, it is the story of how communities and individuals can empower themselves to make lasting investments in their own well-being. “