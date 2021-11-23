Mark Wahlberg’s 50s (and his 3 nipples)

Starting fooling around with cocaine at 13 (who says fooling around claims to be addicted) and ending up getting up at two in the morning at 50 to pray seem like two completely antagonistic concepts, but when one has grown up in a Catholic environment, like is the case of Mark WahlbergHe has had a blazing rise in popularity from a very young age and has heard the call in his maturity, anything is possible. Including going into a cryogenic room every day (you know, the extreme cold thing to stay healthy, young, beautiful) and going to bed every evening at 19:30.

Now we understand that he has reached half a century with that eternal posadolescent face. With that little face and with one of the biggest fortunes in Hollywood: according to Celebritynetworth, the actor has a fortune of 350 million dollars, not only for his career in the cinema but also (and especially) for having become a successful businessman with different completely independent lines of business. Three hundred-fifty-million. And to think that it all started with some ‘gayumbos’.

Mark and Kate, photographed by Herb Ritts for Calvin Klein.

In 1992 Calvin klein starred in one of the most talked about campaigns of that beginning of the decade with some photos in which they appeared Kate moss and Mark Wahlberg (then Marky Mark) in underwear. All very careful, in black and white, ‘very fashionable’, as they often say in the sector to reduce the load of eroticism of some images. Perhaps because the world was not so used to seeing a man posing in undergarments, perhaps because Wahlberg appeared in one of the snapshots holding the mandao, the campaign went viral (the term already existed before the arrival of the internet) and Mark became one of the most sought-after and famous models in the era of female supermodels (Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Elle Macpherson, Linda Evangelista …).

He, who had been a singer before he was a mannequin (he was in the New Kids on the Block), became, thanks to a photo, the maximum exponent of the alpha male. The launch of the boxer briefs that advertised (a cross between briefs and baggy boxers) was considered one of the great revolutions in clothing of the twentieth century. There is nothing. In fact, as a result of this campaign, the male public begins to understand that showing the elastic of the underpants over the pants is a very cool gesture. If it says Calvin Klein, of course. It didn’t work the same with Flagger or Caiwen Kani, for example. “They gave you the feeling of being Mark Wahlberg, but without having his talent or spending hours in the gym,” explained the fashion experts of those years. Years later, Nick Jonas made a tribute to that iconic image.

Controversies and bars

Being the youngest of nine siblings has surely marked him. Have the dubious honor of being the fifth of them to go through jail, too. When he was 16 years old, Wahlberg attacked two Vietnamese men while trying to steal beers from them near his home in Dorchester, Boston. As it was not the first time he had been involved in a hate crime case (shortly before, together with two other friends, they assaulted a group of black students), he was convicted of assault and battery, possession of marijuana and criminal conduct for violate civil rights. Two years fell even though he spent 45 days in a Suffolk County correctional facility. Someone later reminded him of this when the actor supported the Black Lives Matter movement that emerged after George Floyd’s death.

The murder of George Floyd is heartbreaking. We must all work together to fix this problem. I’m praying for all of us. God bless. #blacklivesmatter ❤🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/F3UyhT7itQ – Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) June 4, 2020

And in between, a homophobic episode starring the interpreter of ‘Boogie nights’ on English television, and an attack on one of Madonna’s dancers whom he called a “fag” and punched him in the face. That he reject the role that he would later play Heath ledger In ‘Brokeback Mountain’ he did not report much sympathy in the LGTBIQ + community either: “I met with Ang Lee (director of the film), I read fifteen pages and I felt repulsed. It was very graphic, very descriptive, that of spitting on the hand and preparing to do it”.

Assault on Spanish cinema

At the end of February 2012, Mark landed in Spain to present a film in which he is the protagonist but also a producer. The film, titled ‘Contraband’, was actually a remake of the Icelandic film ‘Reykjavik-Rotterdam’, which was nominated for the Oscars in 2010. Although it passed without pain or glory (a 5.7 on the Filmaffinity scale), the occasion was given to him. it gave rise to the North American to mention Spanish cinema and, incidentally, to the Goya Awards. At the press conference, he acknowledged that the lack of ideas in Hollywood led producers like himself to seek ideas from across the seas. Didn’t you direct your own Amenábar the version for the Yankee circuit of his ‘Abre los ojos’ with Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz renaming it ‘Vanilla Sky’? Well the same. “Hollywood people are looking for new ways to tell; in this sense, European directors have them, and also another style, a more independent spirit ”, he said before citing the Spanish awards in case he could buy the rights to a film or meet a native director. It is seen that ‘Neither the skin that I live in’ nor ‘There will be no peace for the wicked’, the powerful films of that year, convinced him too much.

Fifty millionaire

It is possible that he will not be remembered as one of the best actors of his generation (with some exceptions like ‘The Departed’, by Martin Scorsese), but no one can deny that he is one of the best paid. In fact, in 2017 he entered 68 million dollars, thanks to ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’, ‘All the Money in the World’ and ‘Daddy’s War 2’ raising him to the top of the podium. Movies? Maybe not, but box a lot. Ten million per movie and another three for each season of ‘Entourage’ (he had eight), of which he is a producer.

If we add to that a nutrition company, a clothing line, shares in a water company, a partner in a gym chain, a car dealership and a hamburger chain (Wahlburgers), the benefits multiply.

Business aside, Mark was among the first to abuse ‘tattooing’ (which has been erased leaving only a Tweety on one ankle and a Bob Marley on the left shoulder) and belongs, in his own right, to the celebrity club with three nipples , a list in which we also find names known as Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lily Allen or Zac Efron.