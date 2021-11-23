Marbella Vice 2 is very close: its technical casting begins

Marbella Vice, with permission from other series such as TortillaLand, Egoland or any of Ibai’s, has been the event of 2021. Many of us, if not all, were aware of what was happening on the server of roleplay, and we shed a few tears when it ended. Although we all knew that one day he would return. Marbella Vice 2 is underway!

The twitter account Official GTA series has been reactivated. First he greeted everyone present, and then he wrote a more serious tweet, asking for volunteers to help with the more technical aspects.

“We are looking for volunteers who want to help the Marbella server (and others) for support, moderation and staff. For this we have created a form. Thank you all “, you could read in the new Marbella Vice publication.

We are looking for volunteers who want to help out on the Marbella server (and others💥) for support, moderation and staff. For this we have created a form! Thank you all. # GrabMeElBrazo 👉https: //t.co/kGWegwoqom👁️ pic.twitter.com/nTuiG29NL5 – Marbella Vice (@MarbellaVice) November 22, 2021

At the moment the members who will return to the server are unknown, although the return of the characters from the first edition seems obvious. Jacky and Ibai, creators of Marbella Vice, they will surely pass through the streets of the city again, and with them the unforgettable Auronplay —And your entire group-, Rubius, Borja Pavón, TheCatacroquer, Elisawaves, Cristinini, Tanizen, Karchez, Carola, TaeSchnee… There are so many that we commit an injustice by naming only a few, so we will not continue.

As for the date, You will probably have to wait until 2022 to see Marbella Vice 2, although it seems that the process has been advanced and we are still surprised this Christmas. The Twitter account has been fired, for the moment, with a “see you soon.”

There is also the unknown of the number of streamers participants. The first edition was a great showcase for many of them to grow. They have told us in several Face to F4c3 their own protagonists.

The question that leaves us today is an obligatory one: Will they continue to accommodate new talents or will Marbella Vice 2 remain with the characters of the first edition? We will leave doubt as soon as we have new news.