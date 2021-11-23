‘Many were not at the level of Chivas and they will have to go’

Chivas this one failed again Opening 2021 and the rojiblanca directive will seek to put order again, either with the players of the current squad or without them.

According to Sniper from RECORD, after the fall before Puebla in the Repechage and already at the airport, Amaury vergara he summoned his footballers the next day in the morning at Green Valley prior to the start of your vacation period.

Already in rojiblanco territory this Sunday in the early hours, the boss warned all team members that after seeing that ‘many were not at the level of commitment’ with the institution, some ‘will have to leave the team’ for the next tournament .

At a press conference after the defeat, the owner of the Flock He sent a message to the rojiblancos fans and promised better results for the following tournaments.

“I have no words to describe how sad we are for not having met the expectations of the fans and I know that nothing I say will be able to heal the feeling that many fans have, we definitely failed in this tournament, that is the reality, “he declared Vergara.

