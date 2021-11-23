Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo secure their pass to the second round

With a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United qualified this Tuesday for the round of 16 of the Champions in their first meeting without Ole Gunnar Solksjaer at the controls, winning 2-0 in the field of Villarreal, that their pass to the next phase will be played on the last day.

Two so many, of Cristiano Ronaldo (78) and Jadon sancho (89), secured the Manchester in head the group F with ten points, three more than the Villarreal, second to waiting for what happens in the meeting between the Atalanta, third, and the Young boys Swiss.

A victory of the Atalanta would allow him to surpass Villarreal, who will face the Italians on the last day for second place for the round of 16 of the continental tournament. The Yellow Submarine dominated, before collapsing in the second half, to a Manchester United, which arrived at the stadium of The ceramic at the controls of the interim technician Michael Carrick, after the dismissal of Solksjaer.

The new coach surprised by entering the center of the field to Donny Van den Beek leaving the Portuguese on the bench Bruno fernandes, whose fault the United in the first part.

Without the control and creation of the Portuguese, the Manchester United was outmatched in the first half by a Villarreal that took control of the ball and arrived with more danger to the opposing goal. At five minutes David De Gea stopped a shot from Moi Gomez in the first arrival of the local team, which two minutes later he repeated with a shot from Yeremy deflected.

The goalkeeper of United it was a real wall in which the arrivals of the locals crashed. At half an hour, From Gea again stopped a cross shot of Manu Trigueros (27), while the United barely arrived during the first half hour of play until Geronimo Rulli saved a header from Cristiano Ronaldo (30).