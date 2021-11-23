Macías will live a key December, which could mark his departure from Getafe by not ‘curdling’

The Mexican striker accumulated 200 minutes out of 720 possible with Míchel and now adds zero of 540 as he is the fifth option for Quique Sánchez Flores

Loaned by Chivas, the Getafe acquired this summer to Jose Juan Macías, one of the great promises of Mexican soccer. I wanted to make the leap to Europe and chose Spain as a perfect destination to attract spotlights. However, it has been four months and 16 days since it was officially unveiled and MaciasFor now, no carburettor.

Macías has not had minutes with the new coach of Getafe Quique Sánchez Flores. EFE

The forward of Chivas It is the last option of his current coach, Quique Sánchez Flores. Since he replaced Míchel on the bench six league days ago, the coach of the Getafe has not given a minute to Macias. Against Cádiz, this Sunday, he even started to warm up during the first half. However, in the end he was left without a prize.





In front, Macias has up to four players. At the moment, the headlines are two forwards: the Turkish Enes Unal and Sandro Ramírez. And when someone has failed due to injury like Sandro, Quique has used Jaime Mata or Darío Poveda. Behind all of them, the Mexican striker is the fifth striker who is patiently waiting for his moment.

Until Míchel was removed, Macias I was living a different situation. Connoisseur of Mexican football for his stage in Pumas until 2020, the previous coach of the Getafe he liked Macias. He needed a period of adaptation to a new football and from the beginning of the course he was giving him minutes.

Specifically, twenty-four at the Mestalla, four against Sevilla, fifteen at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, ​​forty-five at Vallecas, and, finally, two consecutive starts on the sixth and seventh matchdays: at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum against Atlético de Madrid and at Benito Villamarín against Betis. He dismissed Míchel’s stage with just two minutes against Real Sociedad.

In total, at the beginning of the course, Macias accumulated 200 minutes out of 720 possible, exactly 27.7 percent of the time. Later, after the departure of Míchel and the arrival of Quique, his minutes are zero of 540, in part because a fibrillar tear has left him off the pitch for three days. For some things and for others, his global participation in the Madrid club since Quique arrived drops to 15.8 percent of the possible minutes.

José Juan Macías could not be shown in Getafe. EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

During its official presentation, Macias announced that playing in the Spanish league it was a “goal” he had in mind. And he launched a juicy bet for the fans of the Getafe: “Now that I’m here, I have to show it on the court. I am going to do it with great performances and goals and the rest is history. Now there is gratitude and the rest, I will speak on the court.”

Since he said those words, Macias he has not been able to celebrate any goals with his new fans. With Míchel he showed that he is a footballer with good wickedness and a future. He left good details and movements, but was somewhat erratic on the few occasions he had to define.

It is true that the 200 minutes of Macias they arrived at the worst moment of Getafe this season. At the beginning of the course, it was a weaker and weaker team that also had bad luck when it was correct. And, for a striker, global bad play is always detrimental. He barely got balls and he didn’t have many options to prove anything.

In the best moments of the team, already in the stage of Quique, or he has not counted for his coach, or he has been injured. And, while he accumulates 200 minutes, his competitors statistically surpass him: Enes Unal accumulates 857 and four goals; Jaime Mata, 439 and a bit; Sandro Ramírez, 535 and 2 targets; and Darío Poveda 325 scoreless. And how MaciasAll, except Enes Unal, have passed through the infirmary.

Now, there is an uncertain future for the Mexican attacker. Fully recovered, he can fight to convince Quique. But it can also come out in January.

The Getafe He could break his assignment and leave a free chip to reinforce another demarcation of the squad. The month of December will be key to the future of a man who arrived with qualities, a hunger for success and a desire to take over the world. At the moment, he has not been able to show his quality in one of those strange cases of quality footballers who have not just caught on due to different circumstances in a club. On this occasion, it was the turn of the Getafe already Macias.