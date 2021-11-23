“Little details”: Jared Leto haunts Denzel Washington and Rami Malek | Culture and entertainment

A veteran and enigmatic detective with a young talent of criminal investigation. This is how Denzel Washington and Rami Malek cross their paths in “Little Details” (“The Little Things”), a thriller in which they chase a very gruesome Jared Leto who becomes a real torment for them.

“Having a conviction that becomes an obsession is very complicated psychologically,” Malek said at a press conference.

With a gloomy look at the 90s in Los Angeles (USA), the police plot “Little Details” will premiere on Friday at the same time in theaters and on the HBO Max platform with John Lee Hancock as director and screenwriter.

Known for other films such as “The Founder” (2016), Hancock enjoyed filming “Small details” of three Oscar winners facing each other: Washington (two statuettes for “Glory Times”, 1989; and “Training Day “, 2001), Malek (” Bohemian Rhapsody “, 2018), and Leto (” Dallas Buyers Club “, 2013).

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE SCRIPT

“If it’s not on the page, it’s not on the scene.”

Taking a theatrical topic, Washington summed up so the first thing that attracted him to the project was Hancock’s writing.

“I read the script and found it interesting. I never thought about what he was going to allow me: I just thought it was different. And, needless to say, it was also the opportunity to work with these two great actors ‘younger’ than me.” he joked.

“Small details” begins with a routine visit to Los Angeles by Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington), a police officer from a rural area of ​​California (USA) who must go to the city to complete a simple procedure.

However, once there, he becomes entangled with Jim Baxter (Malek) in the investigation of a ruthless serial killer who has the authorities in check, who, little by little, target a dark man (Leto) as possible. suspicious.

“I loved the idea of ​​Jim starting to emulate the psychology of ‘Deke,” Malek commented on the melding of characters between the two leads.

“Personally, if I see wisdom, great instincts and experience in front of me, I lean on that (…) So in a case where you have a lot of responsibility, to have the opportunity to lean on someone who has clearly been there before and has seen something quite dark … It is as if you almost have a need to bring that person into your life and seek advice from them, “he said.

Malek also stressed that the chemistry that could be generated between the three actors was a key aspect to get on the boat.

“With Denzel, I didn’t even have to think about it. And then Jared came, so I knew there was going to be explosive energy in there with the three of us. Yeah, I couldn’t let it go,” he added.

A KILLER OR ‘A CHARMING MAN’?

The ambiguity that floats in “Small Details” about Albert Sparma, the man the police fail to incriminate, was summed up by Leto with sinister irony.

“I guess when I think of Albert Sparma I think of him as a charming man,” he said of his character.

“I guess I wasn’t on the other side of anything that might seem creepy or scary, but I never really felt like that: I thought he was a lovely guy,” she added sneeringly.

Leto, who divides his time between acting and music (with the group Thirty Seconds to Mars), also explained that to prepare his role he did not delve into profiles of famous criminals or murderers but rather tried to find the human side of his role.

“I really spent more time thinking of him as a person. I was very curious about Albert Sparma: why he didn’t fit in, why he didn’t connect with people. It was like ‘why, why, why and why again'” he explained.

“And as Mr. Washington says (his partner insisted without success during the press conference that only Denzel call him),” he specified, “you ask questions and you get more questions. Sometimes you find some answers and that’s the game.”

David Villafranca