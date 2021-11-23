List of nominees for the best player

The star trio of Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are part of the list of eleven players who aspire to win the FIFA The Best award, in which they are also Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and italian Jorginho, winner of the Eurocup and the Champions in 2021.

Lewandowski was the last winner of this award that distinguishes the best footballer in a calendar year, in a 2020 in which the other individual grand prize, the Ballon d’Or, was not awarded as a result of the pandemic.

The list is completed by the Norwegian prodigy of Borussia Dortmund, Erling haaland, the Belgian from Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne, and Liverpool’s Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah.

There is no Spanish footballer on that list, despite the fact that La Roja was a finalist in the League of Nations and a semifinalist in the last European Championship.

If Spanish women are on the list for the best player of the year: Aitana Bonmatí, Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas They aspire to the award, with the Champions League won by Barcelona as a great guarantee.

Lluís Cortés, the coach who led Barça women to win their first Champions League, is one of the five who aspire to the award for the best coach in women’s football.

Between the men’s soccer coaches who aspire to win the award they are the best coach Lionel Scaloni, that led Argentina to win the Copa Libertadores, and Diego Simeone, LaLiga winner with Atlético de Madrid.

They will have to fight for the prize against other favorites like Thomas tuchel, winner of the Champions League with Chelsea, and Roberto Mancini, which led Italy to win the Eurocup. Hansi Flick, Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola they are also on that list.

The brazilian Alisson becker and the Chilean Christiane endler They will fight for the prize for the best guard, in the male and female category respectively.

The winners will be chosen by vote of “soccer lovers” who will be able to vote until midnight on December 10th.

The three finalists in each category will be announced “in early January 2022” and the award ceremony will take place in Zurich on January 17.

Nominated for the best player of the year

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Neymar (PSG)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

ZZM