Let these Pumas eliminate you … a shame: Martinoli tunde Toluca

The Repechage of Liga MX has concluded and one of the results that caused the most surprise was the elimination of the Toluca at the hands of CougarsWell, the felines hadn’t been playing well at all and I knew that Christian Martinoli, so that called this result ‘a disgrace’.

Beyond that Pumas was not going through his best moment, it must be remembered that the Torluca hadn’t done it eitherWell, the devils they had not won since last September 18, so they were on equal footing and even worse.

Christian martinoli was present on social networks after the elimination of Toluca, remembering that he is a faithful supporter of the team, and regretted the closure he had within Mexican soccer, because the club has 10 games without winning (between league and a friendly) and to top it off, Pumas took them out of the tournament.

Besides this, Martinoli commented that within Toluca they are looking for players for all areas of the field and even in the technical direction, since the work of Hernán Cristante It was not the right one in recent months.

“All wrong. You have to accumulate 10 games without winning in Mexican soccer and that you delete this version of Pumas. In ChorizoPower They are looking for a coach, goalkeeper, forward, mid-team, in short, everything. A shame”, wrote Martinoli.

In case the defeat was not enough, Dr. García also ‘added salt to the wound’ of Martinoli and made fun of him on social networks, as he wrote “Are you crying @martinolimx?”, in reference to the elimination of Toluca and the comments of the fans did not wait.

“He got pure Chorizo ​​Poweeer”, “The user you are trying to hire is out of service”, “That this team beat Toluca is a real shame”, “Hahaha veteran team the Chorizo ​​Power”, were some of the responses of his followers.