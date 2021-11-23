Leonardo DiCaprio lists Los Feliz home he bought from Moby

Near the foothills of Griffith Park, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is asking $ 5.75 million for a 95-year-old house he bought from musician Moby three years ago.

It is not your main home; That one is on the coast of Malibu, where he paid $ 23 million for a 1.8-acre farm in 2016. The “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” star bought the majestic Los Feliz retreat for a member of the family in 2018, The Times previously reported.

Moby dramatically renovated the place in traditional English style during his stay, and it looks much the same as it did then, with custom woodwork, ridged vaulted ceilings, and three elaborate fireplaces. Hidden behind doors and tall hedges, the two-story home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms at 4,644 square feet.

White walls and hardwood floors keep common spaces clean, but the home holds a few surprises, like a lofted study and whitewashed brick gym. Downstairs, a secret entrance leads to a guest suite with its own steam room.

At the rear, an outdoor living room descends into a lush space with a pool, spa, and patio.

DiCaprio, 46, won an Academy Award for his starring role in the 2015 epic film “The Revenant.” Before that, he garnered Oscar considerations for his work on “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “The Aviator,” “Blood Diamond,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Next year, the Los Angeles native will star in Martin Scorsese’s latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland is the agent in charge of the sale of the property.

