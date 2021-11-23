Leo Messi blesses the return of Xavi Hernández to FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi (34 years old) landed on the Princes Park with the letter of freedom last summer. After failing to extend your contract with him FC Barcelona due to the delicate financial situation of the culés, pledged to him Paris Saint-Germain. A club that has the mission to reign once and for all in the Champions League.

“Everyone says that we are the big favorites and I will not deny that we are one of the candidates by name, but we still need things to be a really strong team”, Leo has indicated. All this, incidentally, in an interview with colleagues from the newspaper Mark for his eighth Pichichi.

The fiery praise for Sergio Ramos

An article that will be published in full in the aforementioned source this Tuesday, November 23. In addition, he has valued the professional relationship he has maintained since this season with Sergio Ramos (35 years old). The one from Camas and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner staged a titanic rivalry in an incredible series of Classics between Real Madrid and Barça. “As a partner, Sergio Ramos is a show”, has admitted.

Finally, how could it be otherwise, this advance allows us to see Messi’s opinion about Xavi Hernandez and the challenge of taking charge of the project blaugrana. “With Xavi, Barcelona will grow. He is a coach who knows a lot and who knows the house perfectly”, has concluded the 30 from PSG.