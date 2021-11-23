‘Legally Blonde 3’: Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon bring Elle Woods to life in her 40s

Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon teamed up to bring to life the third installment in the ‘Legally Blonde’ story. Getty Images

Finally we have news of ‘Legally Blonde 3’!Mindy kaling, who will write the script with Reese Witherspoon for this new installment revealed to the publication Access a bit of what he has planned …

What will ‘Legally Blonde 3’ be about?

According to the statements of the actress and producer, this third installment will reflect the life of the protagonist when she reaches the fourth floor: ‘I can’t wait to see what people will think of the way we write to Elle woods. We write to Elle woods at 40 so it’s been a lot of fun imagining how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21, ‘she shared Mindy kaling.

The third part of ‘Legally Blonde’ was confirmed long ago and we are dying to see what else Elle Woods will do when she turns 40. Courtesy of the distributor

When will it be released?

Due to the pandemic, most film productions had to be suspended indefinitely, so there is still no date to start production, however, Mindy kaling is hopeful that it will be shot in 2021: ‘I don’t know when we will be able to shoot movies again, but it would be great, if Reese likes the script, filming it this year would be amazing,’ he added.

What characters will we see in ‘Legally Blonde 3’?

The cast end of the third film; However, it is a fact that we will see again Reese witherspoon in the skin of Elle Woods and according to Mindy kaling we will have many moments from the original film in this new movie: ‘Bend and Snap it’s forever. We definitely have a lot of fan favorite moments from the original movie. Mindy kaling.

Mindy kaling will be in charge of telling the story of this new stage in Elle’s life and since the idea came up she was more than excited to be part of the project: ‘I’m writing it with my friend Dan Goor, who created Brooklyn nine-nineI love the franchise so much! ‘ ‘I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it it was like,’ Absolutely! ‘