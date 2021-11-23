Leaño asked for a central and a side for Chivas

Chivas

was removed from Scream Mexico Opening 2021 after falling on penalties against Puebla and so much Marcelo Michel Leaño What Ricardo PeláezThey agreed that it was a complete failure to have been left out in the playoffs.

The Flock he let the advantage go three times to advance to the Mexican soccer league. First they got 0-1, then they got 1-2 and when on penalties they had the decisive charge, Cesar Huerta ended up failing it.

The reinforcements that Leaño requested in Chivas

According to information from Marca CLARO, the Herd coach is clear about the reinforcements he wants to bring to the next tournament. Key positions with which he could compete against the best in the following semester.

The same source indicates that Leaño asked the board to bring in a central defender and also a side. The main concern of the coach is the possible exit of elements such as Hiram Wed and Miguel Ponce.

Both elements were not constant in the alignments of Michel Leaño. Even in the decisive duel against Puebla, the technician chose to put Carlos Cisneros on the right side, beyond that it is not his position.

Chivas casualties for the Clausura 2022

The first casualty confirmed by Chivas from Leaño, Its the Oribe Peralta. The Mexican forward ends contract with him Flock in December and there is no intention on the part of the rojiblanco team to renew it. The veteran attacker, who is the highest paid in the squad, will not remain at the club.

The other casualty that the Flock, according to information from

David medrano

It could be that of José Antonio Rodríguez. The goalkeeper who lost the title with Raúl Gudiño he would be looking for other airs and ‘Tala’ Rangel would take his place for the next semester as the substitute.

