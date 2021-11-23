launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Huawei continues to strengthen its portfolio of laptops in the country and now brings to Mexico the new MateBook 16, after the MateBook 13s. This new model has next-generation power from AMD, and also includes a large selection of ports for all needs.

The new MateBook 16 is now available in Mexico in the Huawei’s online store and the Experience Store physical stores, in two variants:

Huawei MateBook 16, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage: 29,999 pesos

Huawei MateBook 16, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage: 35,999 pesos

Huawei MateBook 16 in Mexico, technical characteristics

MateBook 16 Dimensions and weight 35.1 x 25.4 x 1.7 cm 1.99 kg Screen 16 inch IPS 2.5K resolution, 2520 x 1680 pixels Aspect ratio 3: 2 300 nit max brightness Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM and Storage 16GB DDR4 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD OS Windows 10 Home Secure upgrade to Windows 11 Battery 84 Wh 135W charger included Connectivity and ports Wi-Fi 6, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C x 2 USB-A 3.2 x 2 HDMI x1

3.5 mm audio jack Others Fingerprint sensor on power button

Backlight keyboard

Touchpad with multi-touch support

Huawei Share

720p webcam in top frame

Speakers x 2

Microphones x 2 Price Ryzen 5: 29,999 pesos Ryzen 7: 35,999 pesos

The MateBook 16 is Huawei’s largest laptop yet, with a 16-inch IPS panel and 2.5K resolution. This large size is accompanied by the current maximum power of AMD and its Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 5000 Series processors, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage.





Apart from all this hardware, what stands out the most is the return of USB-A and HDMI ports, which in the MateBook 13s disappeared in favor of just a couple of USB-C ports, also included in the MateBook 16. With this addition, this larger model meets the needs of users who require more connectivity options.

Finally, the MateBook 16 also integrates 135W load, the maximum power seen in a Huawei laptop so far.

By launch, the MateBook 16 has a special discount in the Huawei Store online store that reduces its price to 26,999 pesos and 29,999 pesos, respectively for each variant.

New Huawei devices in Mexico

Along with the MateBook 16, Huawei also brought a wide variety of products to Mexico: another laptop, the MateBook 14s, the FreeBuds Lipstick headphones, and the Watch Fit Mini. These complement the nova 9, Watch GT 3 and Sound Joy speaker that also recently arrived in Mexico.





The MateBook 14s is exactly the same as the MateBook 13s (with 2K 90 Hz touch screen and 11th generation Intel Core processors), but with a 14.2-inch panel, and it also brings back the USB-A and HDMI ports, like the MateBook 16. Its price is 36,999 pesos, available in the Huawei Store in only version with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage.

On the other hand, Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick These are the company’s new Bluetooth headphones in Mexico, with its lipstick-shaped design as the main attraction. They integrate the second generation of Huawei’s noise cancellation technology, promise “powerful bass” with a driver of 14.3 mm, and maintain the familiar touch controls.





The design of the FreeBuds Lipstick is not only refined and elegant, but they also promise maximum lightness with a weight of just 4.1 grams per earbud. But even with this weight, its autonomy reaches up to 16.5 hours in total with the additional charges of the case and the noise cancellation activated.

The FreeBuds Lipstick are now available in Mexico from the Huawei Store with a official price of 5,999 pesos, but by launch promotion they have a reduced price of 4,699 pesos.

Finally, The Huawei Watch Fit Mini is a reduced version of the well-known Huawei Watch Fit, as the name suggests.





It includes all the functions of the regular model, such as heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, 96 exercise modes, blood oxygen monitoring, and autonomy of up to two weeks, but in a more compact and lightweight size with 1.47-inch AMOLED screen and 20 grams of weight.

The official price of the Huawei Watch Fit Mini is 1,999 pesos, available in the Huawei Store in white and brown with leather straps, and purple with plastic strap. By launch, Huawei puts it on a discount with special price of 1,699 pesos.