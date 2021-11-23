Kylie Jenner won’t launch new makeup collection

Kylie jenner speaks after tragedy at Travis Scott festival

If you are a fan of Kylie jenner and you have some product or other from its cosmetic brand (especially, since they can be bought in Spain, in Douglas), you will know that November is one of the months in which it always launches a collection, specifically, of an expected theme Christmas. Last year’s one was inspired by the Grinch, with a predominance of green tones, and the previous one on Santa Claus (Santa Claus for Americans), with red, gold and white tones. But this year, the businesswoman is delaying, and rumors suggest that it is likely that she will not launch it, as we have been used to for several seasons.

The medium The Sun has reported that it is not clear if this 2021 we will run out of launch, as might be expected, after the accident at the concert of the Astroworld Festival, by her boyfriend Travis Scott (and Stormi’s dad).

To this, in addition, there are some ‘haters’ who have published destructive comments on Twitter with a mention of Kylie, and that perhaps have directly affected their decision.

“No one is going to buy your Christmas collection, don’t promote it. You have enough money, help the families who lost a member. You didn’t do anything at the concert.”

Kylie has remained in constant silence on her social networks since that day, after publishing a statement in which she stated that she was broken and devastated after what happened (several people lost their lives and many were injured). And other fans have noticed this, publishing in turn ‘tweets’ in which they express their uncertainty: “Will there be a Kylie Cosmetics Christmas collection or not?“they have written.

We look forward to knowing what your decision is and that of your team.

