Kylie Jenner turns on the alarms when she has been missing for more than 15 days on social networks

Is Kylie Jenner’s baby born yet? Fans have some theories as to why the Instagram billionaire disappeared

With 283 million followers on Instagram, Kylie jenner is one of the most successful celebrities on the social platform. For this reason, the youngest of the Kardashians is used to being active in her profile daily, sharing details of her daily life, the news of Kylie Swim, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, and especially of her daughter, Stormi.

However, fans are concerned about the businesswoman, as she has been missing from social networks for several days. Why? Netizens have a theory …

Kylie sets off alarms after she’s been missing for more than 15 days

After several people lost their lives in the presentation of Travis Scott during the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Kylie Jenner, who was present at the concert, broke the silence about what happened.

“Travis and I are devastated and devastated. My thoughts and prayers go out to all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by the events of yesterday, ”Kylie wrote. “I want to make it clear that we were not aware that a misfortune had occurred until the news began to emerge after the show and in no case would we have continued singing or recording,” said the billionaire, who was also present at the concert along with Kendall and Stormi.

The billionaire’s last post was on November 4; Kylie uploaded a photo next to her older sister, Kendall.

Since then, Ky has not appeared on social media, which has his fans very concerned. Some netizens suspect that he fell away from the networks because of the scandal with Travis at the festival, but others think that Ky’s baby may have already been born or that he could even be presenting some health problems.

Why do you think Kylie has disappeared from the networks?

