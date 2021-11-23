Kylie Jenner breaks silence on social media after Astroworld tragedy

Kylie jenner had kept a low profile in social networks after the concert of Travis scott on Astroworld it got out of control to the point that people were injured and others lost their lives.

In their stories of Instagram, the young socialite shared a photo of Haile baldwin, wife Justin Bieber, with a tender birthday message: “Happy birthday @haileybieber. You are such a beautiful person inside and out. We love you very much,” he wrote.

For several weeks, Kylie Jenner’s message after what happened in Astroworld was the star’s last publication on social networks, who said she was devastated by what happened and dedicated her “thoughts and prayers” to those affected and their families.

What happened at the Astroworld Fest?

Astroworld leaves 10 dead

During the Astroworld FestAbout 50,000 attendees turned out for Travis Scott’s performance at the festival, when a human stampede began to push people across the street onto the stage.

About 10 people lost their lives in the stampede, including a 9-year-old boy, the youngest fatality at the Travis Scott concert, who announced that he will cover funeral expenses for all victims.

Scott and the Astroworld organizers face a series of lawsuits from those affected and the families of the deceased. These lawsuits are expected to lead to multi-million dollar compensation in the coming months.

What is the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter?

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s daughter

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents of the little celebrity, Stormi Webster, whose fancy parties hosted by her mom and other socialite-worthy moments have made her 3-year-old as famous as her parents.

How we inform you in The Truth News, a source close to the couple said that Stormi saw Travis Scott moments before the tragedy at Astroworld, which prompted Kylie Jenner to leave social media for 15 days.

