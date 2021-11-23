Kumail Nanjiani and Adam Sandler at Salma Hayek’s Hollywood Star Unveiling

Sheltered by the affection and company of her beloved family, but also by that of important personalities of Hollywood cinema and her fans, the actress, producer and Mexican businesswoman Salma Hayek celebrated on the night of Friday, November 19, the unveiling of its star at the prestigious Hollywood walk of fame where important personalities have this distinction.

The native of Veracruz, Mexico expressed her emotion for this remarkable recognition that she dedicated especially to her fans who said they have followed her career for decades, and keep intact their affection for her and her family, as well as for her career in the cinema. Precisely speaking of family in this important event, the businessman and president of a conglomerate of luxury brands could not be absent, François-Henri Pinault, husband of Salma Hayek and father of her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, who also dazzled with her presence given how beautiful and big she already is.

However, the list of celebrities who shared this achievement with Salma is not limited to her family, as the American actor featured as guests. Adam Sandler, with whom Salma worked in the comedy film saga Grown Ups. Regarding his recent projects in cinema, Hayek was a star part of the Marvel Universe film, Eternals where he worked under the guidance of the filmmaker Chloé zhao, so the director could not miss in this unveiling, as well as another member of the cast of the aforementioned heroes tape, Kumail Nanjiani. Finally, the Mexican was attended by the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, who is a close friend of the actress.

Salma Hayek accompanied by actors Adan Sanler and Kumail Nanjiani, director Chloé Zhao and special guests / Photo: Instagram Capture Salma Hayek.



Regarding how she feels about this distinction, Salma Hayek commented during her speech that she is immense in joy, but also that the star and recognition represents a kind of healing for her after experiencing terrible moments in the past when she moved to the United States years ago. United to go in search of their dreams in the cinema.

The Mexican actress surrounded by her family / Photo: Instagram Capture Salma Hayek.



He confessed that he was on Hollywood Boulevard with some friends when he suffered an attack when a man attacked them with a knife, fortunately he was able to flee.

“Why am I telling you this story? Because every time I think of Hollywood Boulevard that’s what I remember. And the truth is that that night when I went home I said to myself: ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me to be here. They almost killed me today ‘… I remember once I went to the cinema and someone hit me on the back of my chair and said:’ Mexican, don’t you sit in front of me. Go back to your country. ‘ that she was queuing again in a cafeteria and the 55-year-old actress confessed, who stressed that none of this managed to defeat her and she fought, so much so that today seeing her star on the Walk of Fame comforts her in the face of terrible moments discrimination that lived in the past.

The Mexican surrounded by personalities of the show, the Walk of Fame and the government in the United States / Photo: Social networks imagerybyoscar



There was so much discrimination and stereotype about Mexicans that Salma Hayek was told in the recording studios that she would not have space in the United States and they even recommended that she return to “Mexico to make soap operas”, something that she never decided to accept. those suggestions and she stayed working until today to be one of the most prominent Mexican women in Hollywood.

Keep reading: Nicky Jam and Aleska Génesis silence rumors of breakup with videos of their romantic trip to Paris

About the star of the actress Salma Hayek this one is located near the Chinese Theater, an emblematic cinema that is in the Hollywood Boulevard. After the unveiling, the photographs of the artist, her companions and even followers who wished many congratulations to the tenacious Veracruz woman could not be absent.