‘Koati’ is the premiere movie that blim tv brings EXCLUSIVELY for you

Sofía Vergara, Adriana Barraza, Karol G and more stars participate in this animated film By: Fabricio Martinez NOV. 23. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The exotic jungles of Latin America are the perfect setting for the great adventure that is lived in Koati, the fun, totally family-friendly animated film that premieres exclusively on blim tv starting this Thursday, November 25.

Koati is produced by the superstars Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony, who brought together a team of renowned Hispanic producers, musicians, actors, comedians and influencers to create a Latino film made by Latinos as a gift to families around the world.

“We needed a film that was like The Lion King to highlight the fauna and flora that exist in Latin America and that the world and many Latino children who live in the United States do not know,” he explained. Sofia to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

To help raise awareness about ecosystem protection, the production of this film teamed up with the environmental organization World Wildlife Fund (WWF), to integrate messages related to the environment.

That is why the main characters are characteristic animals of Latin America such as a coati, a monarch butterfly and a glass frog.

In addition to the voice of Sofia as “Zaina”, the coral snake, who is the villain of the plot, Koati has the participation of top-notch celebrities such as Joe Manganiello, Adriana Barraza, Eduardo Franco, Daniel Sosa, Karol G, De la Ghetto, Evaluna Montaner and Sebas Villalobos, among others.

For his part Marc Anthony achieved an unbeatable soundtrack with the interpretations of the Puerto Rican himself, in addition to Becky G, Mau y Ricky, Carlos Rivera, Joy, Gusttavo Lima, Leslie Grace and Evaluna Montaner.

What is the movie ‘Koati’ about?

Koati is an animated film starring three unlikely heroes: Nachi, a free-spirited coati; Xochi, a brave monarch butterfly; and Pako, a hyperactive glass frog, who embarks on an exciting journey to stop an evil coral snake named Zaina from destroying his land of Xo.

Do not miss Koati, From this one November 25 only by blim tv!