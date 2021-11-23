Know the dates and times of the quarterfinals Apertura 2021





Juan Davalos

Photo: Special

Liga MX announced the dates and times of the Quarterfinals of the Grita México A21 tournament.

The special dish will be the one held by the Águilas del America before the Cougars from the University, in one more edition of the capital classic, the first leg will be on Wednesday, November 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Olympic University Stadium; the return will be played at the Azteca stadium on Saturday 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Tigers will collide with Saints. The series will open at TSM on Thursday 25 at 9:05 pm, the Volcano will witness the return on Sunday 28 at 6:00 pm.

Puebla against León, it is another of the keys to the quarterfinals. The first leg will take place at Cuauhtémoc on Thursday 25 at 19:00, the return will be at the Fiera house on Sunday 28 at 20:05.

Atlas against Monterrey. The first leg will be played at the BBVA stadium on Wednesday the 24th at 9:05 pm, while the ticket to the semifinals will be awarded at the Jalisco stadium on Saturday the 27th at 9:05 pm.

All series already have antecedents in the final phase

America vs. Cougars

America has beaten Cougars in the last two final phases in which they have seen the faces. The balance clearly leans in favor of the team led by Santiago Solari with nine series won and only two defeats.

The last time Pumas eliminated the Eagles was in the semifinal of the Apertura 2015 tournament.

1979-80 Pumas vs. America 0-0 Group stage

1979-80 America vs. Pumas 1-0 Group stage

1984-85 America vs. Pumas 4-2 Final

1987-88 America vs. Pumas 4-2 Final

1990-91 Pumas vs. America 3-3 Final

1995-96 America vs. Pumas 2-0 Repechage

Summer 2002 America vs. Pumas 2 -1 Semifinal

Closing 2013 America vs. Pumas 3-1 4th of Final

Opening 2014 America * vs. Pumas 1-1 4th of Final

Opening 2015 Pumas vs. America 4-3 Semifinal

Closing 2018 America vs. Pumas 6-2 4th of Final

Opening 2018 America vs. Pumas 7-2 Semifinal

Atlas vs. Monterrey

The first time Atlas and Monterrey were measured in the Winter 1996, while the most recent in the Apertura 2017. Rayados won the three most recent series, all corresponding to the quarterfinals. The foxes only prevailed in a reclassification phase.

Winter 1996 Atlas vs. Monterrey 6-3 Repechage

Closing 2003 Monterrey vs. Atlas 4-3 4th finals

Opening 2014 Monterrey vs. Atlas 2-1 4th of Final

Opening 2017 Monterrey vs. Atlas 6-2 4th of Final

Leon vs. Puebla

Leon and Puebla The faces have already been seen on two occasions in Liguilla and in both the emerald box came out with flying colors. The first time was in the final of the 1991-92 tournament and the green bellies won 2-0, while in the quarterfinals of the Guard1anes 2020, the team that Ariel Holan now commands won 3-2.

1991-92 Leon vs. Puebla 2-0 Final

Guard1anes 2020 Leon vs. Puebla 3-2 4th finals

Tigers vs. Saints

Santos has full dominance over Tigres in phase final. Of the six times they faced each other, in four the Laguners advanced to the next round, although three did so thanks to the fact that they finished in a better position in the table: in the Summer 2002 playoffs, in the 2012 Clausura semifinals and in the quarterfinals. end of Closing 2018, in addition to winning in the 2015 Clausura quarterfinals.

The two victories of the felines were in the Winter 2001 tournament and in the Apertura 2011.

Winter 2001 Tigers vs. Santos 4-1 4th of Final

Summer 2002 Santos * vs. Tigres 1-1 Repechage

Opening 2011 Tigres vs. Santos 4-1 Final

Closing 2012 Santos * vs. Tigres 3-3 Semifinals

Closing 2015 Santos vs. Tigres 2-1 Quarterfinal

Closing 2018 Santos * vs. Tigres 2-2 Quarterfinals

* Advance by position in the table

Receive all our news via WhatsApp, send the word ALTA in this link

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊