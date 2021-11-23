Kim Kardashian feels the clock has turned 20 years back on her relationship with Pete Davidson

Spring has come early for the Kardashian clan and love seems to flourish wherever they go. Kourtney Kardashian surprised a few weeks ago by getting engaged to Travis Barker, leader of Blink-182, after several months of passionate romance that they have witnessed on trips around the world. Now it seems that it is the turn of Kim Kardashian, who after several weeks of rumors and even some dates trying to hide, it was confirmed that she has a relationship with the comedian Pete Davidson.





Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, met on the legendary show Saturday night Live!, to which Kim was attending as a special guest a few weeks ago. In their performance, they both shared a kiss that made sparks fly, and that resulted in both wanting to see if that attraction reached beyond the television cameras.

The love arose between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian during their participation in ‘Saturday Night Live!’ SNL / Twitter

Since then, they have been seen enjoying dates in New York, where the actor and comedian resides; and in Los Angeles, where she lives with her famous family, to where Davidson moved a few days ago to celebrate her birthday, and where they could be seen posing together for the first time for a photo that was published shortly after on Instagram. Just two days after the celebration, the portal PageSix confirmed the relationship between the couple.

The couple ‘confirmed’ their relationship at rapper FlavorFlav’s birthday party. Instagram / FlavorFlav

After the official confirmation of the relationship, and despite the fact that the couple would be doing their best to be discreet, the cameras have already caught them on some occasions. According to a source, he tells the newspaper New York Post, the couple would be happier than ever, with Kim “constantly giggling” as she goes hand in hand with Davidson on their dates.

“She is like a teenager, she laughs all the time. Pete has made her feel like the clock is back 20 years. She seems happy, ”says the source.

The couple would still be in the stages of getting to know each other, and according to various sources in their environment, they would like the least pressure possible to be able to see where their relationship can end.

A new illusion for Kim Kardashian



This new relationship comes at a perfect time for Kim Kardashian, who in addition to being successful with her latest collection of lingerie and nightwear from her brand, SKIMS, in collaboration with the prestigious brand Fendi; now it seems that fortune in love smiles on him. A sweet moment after the tense months that she has lived with the father of her four children, the rapper Kanye West, with whom she began the divorce proceedings last February after six years of marriage and who seems not to be happy with that his wife rebuilds his life, despite having another romantic relationship himself.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separated last February after six years of marriage and four children together. Reuters

Her insistence would have reached such a point that she would have tried to obtain information from her former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and ask her to stop her daughter “for the sake of her image.” The matriarch of the clan, depending on the environment, would not be very happy with this reaction of his son-in-law, and his greatest concern would be that the rapper would try to use this new relationship against his daughter to put pressure during the divorce process.

Kanye West would have been ‘dating’ a 22-year-old model for a few months. Instagram / GTRES

Especially after West said a few weeks ago in an interview that “he still wanted to be with her” and still “was his wife” since he had not signed the divorce: “My children want their parents to be together, and I want us to be together. together”.

