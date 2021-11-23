Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, like teenagers with a hickey on their necks

Show us your neck and we will tell you what phase of your relationship you are in. This phrase is valid for Kim Kardashian (41), Pete davidson and practically all couples in the world world. A Hickey It’s typical of the beginning of an idyll, don’t you think? And if the American couple of the moment stars in it, it is obvious that it is going to become a headline a little around the world.

Let’s see, what happened between the almighty Kim Kardashian and her boy Pete Davidson. We do not know if you remember but for now these two have not deigned to confirm theirs. At least officially. They have been seen on several occasions, one of them is a super-posed birthday boy along with the matriarch Kris Jenner, but saying a ‘yes, we are boyfriends’ nothing at all. Zero units.

Okay, well. And what’s new. It seems that they have gone out together for dinner again. They did it in Los Angeles, the city where they reside, and guess what happened. That the paparazzi there are omnipresent beings who capture everything. They have been photographed and, ta-tchan … The neck of the one from ‘Saturday Night Life’ had the typical spot that your boyfriend (or your girlfriend) makes you in a moment of passion.

She, for the moment, is still at the top of her brand

We even know the name of the restaurant they have attended: it is Italian and well known in the area. His name is Giorgio Baldi and he is in the Santa Monica area, very close to the beach. He has been one of the diners present there, he has noticed the little detail that we told you, the hickey. Daily Mail has published photos of both at the exit of the premises and yes, you can see the ‘little spot’.

Kim and Pete had the opportunity to work together when she came to ‘Saturday Night Life’. She introduced it and they even kissed during one of the skits in which they parodied the Disney characters Jasmine and Aladdin. The kiss was supposed to be a joke, but look where. If they will have fallen in love at that moment, don’t you think?

Kim Kardashian seems happy and delighted with Pete Davidson. He doesn’t look bad either. They do not assume it but they do not hide either … Romantic dates in New York and everything that is usually only seen in a Hollywood love movie. Sources close to both have already said that neither they see themselves as boyfriends and that at the moment all there is is a beautiful friendship. The hickey on the neck of the screenwriter, actor, producer and comedian says a bit the opposite, don’t you think?