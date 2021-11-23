Kiefer crossed Argentina and looks at Reyes – Ovation – 11/22/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

enter with your username and password.

A month and weeks after the Three Kings Meeting, the classic Argentina, Listado, is one of the two previous ones for the Pedro Piñeyrúa URU G1 Grand Prix together with Sloop and Byzantium that will take place next Sunday, December 5.

The caretaker Ricardo Colombo has the right measure for him, he has achieved both classics with his pupils. Jump High and Grand Salute achieved the Argentina and Piñeyrúa classics, in addition to having conquered this colt classic for the fifth time since 2003.

This time it was the turn of Kiefer, a defender of the silks Hs. San Pedro who remains undefeated in Maroñas with three runs and three wins, one of condition and two of stellar tint.

The descendant of Drosselmeyer arrived to obtain the Turturiello over fourteen blocks and that of the debut over 1300 meters. The specimen has a detail to correct, it does not jump well from the cat flaps, but Héctor Lazo, who has the points for the chestnut, is gradually putting it in the race to achieve resounding successes.

The day before, at the equator of the test, he came to about six bodies of those who were moving in the vanguard to place him in the 450, by means of a medium lift, on the lookout for Candymike and El Inconsciente who were coming ahead.

From the 300 to the 150 finals, the one on the Orilla del Monte got tough, in the last block it was the domain of Kiefer who set off again to defeat the son of Señor Candy by length and quarter in outstanding 1’28 ”38 to go the fifteen blocks of the test.

Diskreto Trump was third to several, closing the rented plates El Unconscious at three and a half, reaching fifth place Charles King.

Kiefer puts his name as one of the great animators of Piñeyrúa on January 6, his escort who ran in good form is not behind him. Ricardo Colombo will go for his third Piñeyrúa with the San Pedro defender.

The race had variants, it was the tordillo Vin Diesel who went out to move the clocks, then there were El Unconscious, Choko and Candymike.

Before reaching Villa Violeta, 400 in 23 ”32, El Inconsciente and Choko took the lead, in the absence of seven blocks the one from La Pomme took two lengths of advantage, behind were Choko, Candymike, Vin Diesel, Diskreto Trump and Charles King while Kiefer started to get closer.

On the straight, after Candymike’s dominance, it was all for Kiefer who looks at Reyes with the air of a mile and the format of a candidate for the album and the photo.