Keanu Reeves wants to join Marvel Studios

Actor Keanu Reeves is in one of the best moments of his film career and it would be shocking if he joined Marvel Studios.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will not be able to count on Robert Downey Jr. What Hombre de Hierro or Chris Evans What Captain America, what’s more Scarlett Johansson he also said goodbye to fans with his own movie titled Black widow (2021). Therefore, the film studio needs more stars from Hollywood and without a doubt Keanu reeves it would be a shocking signing.

Currently, the interpreter is shooting John wick 4 and will soon release Matrix 4, that’s why at 57 years old (September 2, 1964) Keanu reeves he remains one of the highest rated action actors. In a recent interview he talked about the possibility of being a superhero in Marvel studios:

“It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production. So it would be great to be a part of that.

Which Marvel Studios character could Keanu Reeves play? There are certain rumors that it could give life to Johnny Blaze / Ghost Rider, though it would also fit as some cosmic character like Gladiator or Sentry.

The actor has big projects in the coming years.

While we wait to know if Keanu reeves joins Marvel studios or not, we can see it in Dc comics lending his voice to the film DC League of Super-Pets. In addition it will Rain, a series about a murderer who is a specialist in making it appear that his victims have died from an accident. Without forgetting what they will do John wick 5, which will probably already be the last of the action saga.

