Keanu Reeves says it would be “an honor” to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

John wick has brought Keanu Reeves back to relevance as an action figure that the act had lost in the last decades. After playing the unbeatable killer, Reeves has lent his voice to the Duke Caboom biker in Toy story 4 and has even appeared as a character in the videogame Cyberpunk 2077. His return to success is so evident that in less than a month he will return to be Neo in Matrix Resurrections. However, there is something that remains for the actor to do, and that is to participate in the incredible fashion of the world of superheroes. Although it is true that it was constantine in the comic book adaptation Hellblazer and will put his voice in the animated film of the Dc League of Super-Pets, Reeves has never participated in the world of Marvel, something that he himself would see as “an honor”.

“It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, and production. It would be great to be part of all that “, confessed the actor. Unlike other directors and interpreters, such as Emily Blunt, who assured that the genre was exhausted, Reeves seems willing to do any role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Knowing this the fans can only think “Kevin Feige, do it “.

Keanu Reeves has been involved in various projects with the world of Marvel comics, but these first contacts or rumors have never come to fruition. It was mentioned that it could have been Moon knight in the Disney Plus series, a role that eventually went to Oscar Isaac, while Kraven the hunter, the villain of Spider-man will bring him to life Aaron Taylor-Johnson, when there was also true “Run run” regarding his name.

A few years ago he confessed that as a young man he had always wanted to play Wolverine, although now he feels too old to be the warrior of adamantium. When the promotion of Matrix Resurrections, Reeves will have to start filming John wick 5. You all, Which Marvel hero or villain do you think the actor might be?