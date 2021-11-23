Keanu Reeves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The actor is willing

Keanu reeves is destined to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor continues to show that even though the years go by, he ages like good wine, and that he continues to make all kinds of action products despite already having 57 years behind him, which are not few for this type of product. In full promotion of Matrix Resurrections (which promises to have some spectacular action scenes) Reeves was asked, at a press conference, if he could have an addition to the MCU.

As it could not be otherwise, the actor replied, roughly, that He would be delighted to become part of that Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that way, in terms of scale, ambition and production. So it would be great to be a part of that.” .

The master of action at Marvel

It would be a real blast to see Reeves inside the MCU, certainly, because he would be a great fit. It is not clear what role he could playBut seeing as the MCU is expanding now and more and more comic book characters are appearing, it wouldn’t take much to find a role for Keanu. Let’s remember that Tom Hanks would not mind entering the MCU either, but he is clear about what kind of character he could embody.

What the fans would like the most, on the other hand, is to be able to see the actor with his role as John Wick in a crossover with that Marvel universe, but unfortunately that is something that we are not going to see, since he will not have any sense. For now, we have John wick 4 and Matrix Resurrections to continue watching Reeves handing out good stuff. The first will be released on May 27, 2022 and the second, on December 22.

