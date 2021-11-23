Keanu Reeves could come to the MCU: “It would be an honor,” said the star of Matrix | Marvel | Kevin Feige | Ghost Rider | Movies and series

Keanu reeves He will return to theaters with two of his most iconic roles: hitman John Wick, and Neo in Matrix: resurrections. Although both have earned him great fame and a legion of loyal fans, the Hollywood star has been associated with superhero roles on multiple occasions. Now, after various rumors, the actor has finally spoken about his possible incorporation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

YOU CAN SEE: Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4: gifted expensive Rolex watches to his movie stuntmen

Although he has already participated in DC’s Constantine and his most recent appearance for the firm will be with DC League of super pets, his passage through the UCM would be about to materialize very soon. This was revealed in a recent interview with Esquire magazine (via Comicbook): “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It is almost like a Multiverse. It is a Marvel-verse ”.

“ It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, and production. So it would be great to be a part of that. ”, He specified.

Although it is not known which character he would play, fans have made it clear that they would like to see him as Ghost rider, who was played at the time by Nicolas Cage, although it was not well received by critics.

Fans are hoping that Keanu Reeves will be the next Ghost Rider. Photo: composition / The Republic

YOU CAN SEE: Keanu Reeves: his viral video for noble gesture on set of John Wick 4

With this, it would be only a matter of time before his arrival in one of the Marvel Studios projects is announced. In fact, the president of that company himself, Kevin Feige, told the aforementioned medium, in 2019, that they have contacted Reeves “for almost all the films we make.” However, they could not reach an agreement.

Wanted to be wolverine

In conversation with Buzzfeed, in 2019, Keanu Reeves declared that he had in mind to give life to one of the most iconic roles within the X-Men: “When I was a child, I always wanted to play Wolverine.”

Although Hugh Jackman has won the hearts of fans as Wolverine, it is possible that Reeves could fulfill his dream in an eventual reboot of the franchise for the MCU.

YOU CAN SEE: The Matrix resurrections: poster reveals Keanu Reeves with new co-stars