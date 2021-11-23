Keanu Reeves could come to the MCU: “It would be an honor,” said the star of Matrix | Marvel | Kevin Feige | Ghost Rider | Movies and series

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
50

Keanu reeves He will return to theaters with two of his most iconic roles: hitman John Wick, and Neo in Matrix: resurrections. Although both have earned him great fame and a legion of loyal fans, the Hollywood star has been associated with superhero roles on multiple occasions. Now, after various rumors, the actor has finally spoken about his possible incorporation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here