KEANU REEVES AND HER 3 FAVORITE FILMS FROM HIS OUTSTANDING CAREER

In a recent interview the beloved actor revealed which are his favorite movies and surprised everyone with his choice.

Actor Tom Hanks was recently interviewed on a podcast where he was asked to choose three films from his entire career. Now the trend is repeating again and it has Keanu Reeves making the difficult choice of three huge career films.

The actor from films such as Speed ​​(1992), Sweet November (2001), Constantine (2005), among other successes, is the new one chosen for the cover of the prestigious Esquire magazine. Keanu spoke with journalist Ryan D’Agostino and reviewed his entire career. One of the questions meant great difficulty for him, since he was asked what his three favorite films were, those that he could recommend to someone to ‘start his career’.

The actor took a while to digest the question, but he found the most suitable answer. Many would think that Keanu would go for one of the films of his most recent franchise, John Wick, but he did not.

Reeves chose the trilogy of The Matrix in the first place. The saga created by the Wachowski sisters has a privileged place in the heart of the actor. The directors had first thought of Will Smith for the role of Thomas Anderson, but in the face of the Rap Prince actor’s refusal, they went for the most appropriate option, Keanu. The first film of 1999 marked a before and after in the genre of action and science fiction, not only for presenting a new story, but also for bringing a huge amount of special effects that are still valid today.

For second place, Keanu opted for a 1997 film, The Devil’s Advocate. This horror story puts Reeves in the role of Kevin Lomax, a brilliant young lawyer who has never lost a case. This draws the attention of a powerful New York law firm. Kevin’s ambition leads him to accept the job and when he begins to work he discovers that nothing is as he thought. Keanu noted that he has “incredible memories of all these movies,” but with this Taylor Hackford film, he has great appreciation for having been able to work with Al Pacino.

Last but not least, the 57-year-old took Point Break, the action movie directed by Kathryn Bigelow. This story that inspired Fast and Furious (2001), featured Keanu as FBI agent Johnny Utah, who is assigned to search for and infiltrate a dangerous bank robbery gang known as ‘The Ex-Presidents’. Utah achieves his mission, but will have serious problems as he ends up empathizing with the leader of the band, the charismatic Bodhi, played by the late Patrick Swayze. According to Keanu, he chose this film because the list “needs some action.”

Keanu’s career continues to grow, The Matrix Resurrections is coming soon. For next year John Wick 4 will have its moment, we must not forget that the actor is preparing the film adaptation of his comic BRZRKR.