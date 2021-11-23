Kavinsky releases new song, ‘Renegade’, signs with Astralwerks – EzAnime.net

Kavinsky has returned with “Renegade,” his first new music since 2013. The track, which features the voice of Cautious Clay, is from the upcoming album by acclaimed French producer, Reborn.

Combining a dark mood with a thunderous beat, Kavinsky reinvents his signature sound and offers an update on the French Touch movement in “Renegade.”

Heavily inspired by film and film history, Kavinsky has always intertwined music and storytelling. Their smash hit “Nightcall” marked the opening moments of the movie Drive, so it stands to reason that the official video for “Renegade” would play out as a condensed movie. After three criminals send him flying through the windows of a skyscraper, Kavinsky emerges with superpowers and takes revenge.

Alexandre Courtès (Daft punk, U2, Jamiroquai), who directed the video, explains: “I wanted to include Kavinsky in a real movie where he is the hero. With all the love and references he and I share, we pay tribute to the art of cinema that we cherish. Kavinsky is back with a bang!…. wait, it’s actually three explosions.

Kavinsky produced “Renegade” at the legendary Motorbass studio in Paris in collaboration with Victor Le Masne and Gaspard augé (half of the Justice group). All three producers wrote the song with Cautious Clay.

After gaining a huge following on the French electronic scene with his early EPs, Kavinsky found mainstream success with the riveting location of “Nightcall” on Drive. The 2011 film, which earned Nicolas Winding Refn the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival, starred Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman, Oscar Isaac and Albert Brooks. The accompanying soundtrack topped the soundtrack charts in the US and UK.

“Nightcall,” which Kavinsky produced with Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, was also heard on The Lincoln Lawyer and has since been sampled by Kanye west, Lupe Fiasco and Childish Gambino. The song was featured on Kavinsky’s 2013 full-length debut Outrun, which won a French GRAMMY. The album also featured the singles “Roadgame,” which became a staple at sporting events, and “Odd Look,” a song that Kavinsky later re-recorded with The Weeknd.

Buy or stream “Renegade.”