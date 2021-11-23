Jurassic World Dominion launches its prologue and shows a Tyrannosaurus Rex out of control

The new installment of Jurassic world he just released his prologue by surprise. Social networks have gone crazy because we have finally been able to see, even for a few minutes, how dinosaurs spread through the world and begin to expand that theory of chaos that the character of Jeff goldblum it advanced in the first installment of the nineties with Steven Spielberg as director.

Jurassic World Dominion will suppose a general invasion of dinosaurs, since these were left free in the delivery that directed Juan Antonio Bayona, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and now the special forces must try to stop this threat, as introduced, in fact, the prologue of the story, which to some extent has even reminded us of the original sequel to Jurassic park launched in 1997.

That teaser that we saw in June of this year, now expands and reveals everything he had hidden under his belt, showing us the world in which dinosaurs lived, according to Universal Pictures, and pitting the T. Rex against a new enemy. And it seems that the result we saw in Jurassic park 3 repeats again …

Continue…

In addition to the trailer, we also have an official poster that replicates, roughly, what we already see in video format. Although capturing better the impact that T.Rex causes.

What we see in that little trailer, as well indicated, will have a continuation. It may be that directly in the full-length film or more advances will be launched to calm the hype of the viewers, since we will have to wait until next June 10, 2022 to see the full feature film. So there is still enough, really, to see the new installment of the saga at the hands of Colin trevorrow, which opened this new trilogue.