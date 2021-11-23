Julia Roberts shines in diamonds in new Chopard campaign

The expressive energy and resplendent charm of Julia Roberts have been captured in Happy diamonds, the most recent campaign of Chopard for your iconic watch Happy Sport, created by renowned filmmaker Xavier Dolan.

Embodying the values ​​of Chopard of the Joie de Vivre, the actress shines in diamonds showing the model that, like her, it is shown as a contemporary icon.

Chopard lives an endless love story with the world of cinema and for that reason Caroline scheufele has drawn on the different perspectives of the most talented contemporary artists to orchestrate this short film as if it were a goldsmith.

You can also read:

Zendaya impresses at the Oscars wearing $ 6 million diamonds

Cartier: Flashes that hypnotize with their feline movement

In order to capture this essence, Chopard turned to Xavier Dolan, an extraordinary director who has shown enormous talent that, through his eyes, projects the force of singularities.

Together with Roberts, the filmmaker created a environment that shows us the future of diamonds that capture through their joyous movement a huge and pulsating fan of liberating aspirations in a volcanic fusion of joy and freedom.

Each element of Happy diamonds as the choreography, music, photography and styling were carefully and consistently chosen to communicate a deployment of irresistible energy.

Julia Roberts and Chopard they were destined to meet, and the result is sensational.

In trend: Slow Fashion: Designers creating for the planet

The watchmaker icon

Make the world around you shine with a gentle gesture, transmit a cascade of Joie de Vivre: is it’s the mission of the mobile diamonds, baptized as Happy diamonds by the mother of Caroline Scheufele, who exclaimed the first time he saw them:

These diamonds are happiest in freedom.

Housed within a capsule of almost invisible gold, are an extension of the life and movements of the woman who wears them as a talisman.

Julia Roberts, thrown into a devilish two-step with her moving diamonds, personifies a joyful and life-giving dialogue, an elixir of Joie de Vivre, where the freedom, light and electricity the favors of a charming smile are disputed.

Insanely inspiring energy: from the Happy diamonds Until the gaze of the spectators there is a whole world that lights up and comes to life through the grace of a gesture as intimate as it is powerful.

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here