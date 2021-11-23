Julia Roberts at 54 shows off her little wrinkles without complexes and shows what an empowered woman is

Julia Roberts proudly displays her wrinkles in a perfume commercial and is empowered and empowered mature women who need not be ashamed of getting old. It has been easy for the actress to say no to the scalpel and simply take care of her face from home.

It is undoubted that at 54 years old Julia Roberts she is one of the most famous women in the world. It is not for nothing that one of the most important cosmetics companies in the world like Lancome chose it to promote one of its emblematic perfumes “Life is beautiful”.

