Julia Roberts at 54 shows off her little wrinkles without complexes and shows what an empowered woman is

Julia Roberts proudly displays her wrinkles in a perfume commercial and is empowered and empowered mature women who need not be ashamed of getting old. It has been easy for the actress to say no to the scalpel and simply take care of her face from home.

It is undoubted that at 54 years old Julia Roberts she is one of the most famous women in the world. It is not for nothing that one of the most important cosmetics companies in the world like Lancome chose it to promote one of its emblematic perfumes “Life is beautiful”.

It has been several years since Julia Roberts is the visible face of Lancome, shining in the different campaigns that the company has carried out. Now 54 years old, the actress looks more beautiful than ever and as radiant as ever, a true example for other women.

In the new campaign of Lancome can be seen at Julia Roberts with her wrinkles around her eyes in the foreground. The actress looks proud of the passage of time and in this way empowers women over 50 not to feel ashamed by the passage of time that brings wisdom and self-love.

In excellent and beautiful images for Lancome, Julia Roberts it looks extremely elegant although there is a little digital touch up. In this way it is an example for the generations that come to not be dominated by the culture of hedonism without admitting the passage of time.