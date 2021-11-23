Juan Ignacio Dinenno maintained his scoring record against Toluca

Last night’s result surely kept all the fans of Cougars who traveled to Toluca to see how their team beat the Red Devils and secured their place in the quarterfinals. Although Leo López’s goal got all the media attention, without the annotation of Juan Ignacio Dinenno the university students would not have qualified, but yesterday’s goal was not another goal for the Argentine.

The team of Andres Lillini the regular phase of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 with Dinenno as the team’s only scorer with five goals, plus a few assists. But, after his goal against the Xolos de Tijuana, the Argentine had a short three-game drought without scoring goals, so the match against Toluca was a great opportunity to return to goal and regain some confidence.

And indeed, yesterday the match started with a Cougars very frontal and that had Dinenno as one of the referents in the attack, because the first clear chances came from his feet. However, the 27-year-old attacker had to wait until the second half of the game to write his name on the scoreboard, after a bad rejection by the scarlet defense left the ball served to get a powerful volley that made it 2-0 partial.

Although he later had other chances, the former Deportivo Cali retired from the field with that single goal and helped Cougars pass round, but the funny thing is that against the Red Devils the attacker has one of his best records. In the four occasions in which the forward faced, he has managed to score four goals, in addition to winning in three of those four crosses.

With the return to goal, Dinenno will face the quarterfinals knowing that he has the quality to continue helping his team in the League and with much more confidence. Now, both the forward and the rest of his teammates will have to change the chip to start preparing for the duel against America, which will not be easy, since the Eagles are the candidates for the title.