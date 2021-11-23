Joseph Blatter says the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is “a big mistake”

It seems that the controversy is a situation very close to Joseph blatter, because even far from continuing as president of FIFA he gives a lot to talk about. The former director of the governing body of football He criticized the World Cup in Qatar 2022 with everything and he assures that it was a mistake to give the headquarters to this country.

There is less and less until the ban imposed on him to participate in any football-related event ends, but this does not prevent him from giving his point of view on the current situation in FIFA. Accused of fraud together with Michel Platini, he now revealed “irregularities” in the selection process of the headquarters of the World Cup.

Politics and football: Joseph Blatter regrets that the 2022 World Cup is being played in Qatar

In an interview with Le Monde, Joseph Blatter detailed information on the election of Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Although it was initially agreed that Russia would host in 2018 and the United States in 2022 the intervention of Nicolas Sarkozy, former president of France, caused history to take a radical turn.

“In decisions as important as the attribution of a World Cup it is very possible that the money circulates and that someone puts it in their pocket. Without Sarkozy’s last minute intervention on Platini, Qatar would never have had the World Cup. It is the first time that a political intervention changes a great football decision“Said the former FIFA president.

Asked about his feelings that December 2, 2010, Joseph blatter He explained that a part of himself knew that the name on the envelope was that of Qatar. Nevertheless, now he says he is sorry for the choice. With less than a year for the ball to roll, he points to Michel Platini as one of the great orchestrators of that modification.

“He was disappointed that Qatar came out. I regret it, but that won’t change the story. The United States did not need political support like Qatar; Sarkozy invited Platini to meet him and Prince Tamim. The next morning, Platini called me and said: ‘You probably don’t count on me anymore, the head of state asked if I can support Qatar’“